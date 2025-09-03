What a cast! This 97%-rated director is about to be let loose on Amazon Prime

Steven Soderbergh – yes, the Hollywood heavy-hitting director – has made a movie that's about to land on Amazon Prime. And it looks superb, as you'd expect.

The Academy Award and Palme d'Or winning director – best known for Traffic, Erin Brokovich and Michael Clayton – has got plenty of clout and, as such, has got some big-name actors on board.

The most recent trailer, below, shows we can expect to see Michael Fassbender alongside Cate Blanchett and Pierce Brosnan. All impressive, but it's also written by David Koepp.

BLACK BAG - Official Trailer [HD] - Only in Theaters March 14 - YouTube Watch On

Koepp has quite the list of writing achievements under his belt, which includes Mission Impossible (1996), Spider-Man (2002) and Jurassic Park (1993). What a list of bangers!

If all that wasn't enough to spark your interest – or, indeed, respect – then the Rotten Tomatoes critic score of 96% may help. While the audience was less impressed, with a 70% score, this is backed up by a Metacritic rating of 85.

So it's clearly a well-made movie, but how individual tastes vary can't be accounted for. On that matter, this is a spy thriller, so if that's not something you like, perhaps move along at this point.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Universal) (Image credit: Universal) (Image credit: Universal) (Image credit: Universal) (Image credit: Universal)

While Black Bag is landing on one of the best streaming service options from 5 September, it was already a cinema release – albeit not a complete winner at the box office. It was a financial fail, with the $50 million flick grossing $43.4 million in worldwide box office sales.

But with spy thrillers not doing well in general of late, this movie could see a second wind once it hits streaming services. Point being, don't let that financial report stand in the way of you potentially enjoying a good film.

The story follows a married couple of high-ranking British intelligence agents. Set on a mole hunt, Fassbender's character discovers that his prime suspect is his wife, Cate Blanchett. Let the tense psychological thrills begin.