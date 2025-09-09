The Hurt Locker director’s new movie teaser just left me with chills
Kathryn Bigelow just got the keys to Netflix – but cinemas get latest 90%-rated release first
When you give Netflix-level creative powers to the mind behind The Hurt Locker and Zero Dark Thirty, the result is going to be exciting. And that's why I'm actually buzzing for the next Kathryn Bigelow release in A House of Dynamite.
Arriving on one of the best streaming services next month, this new real-time movie throws us into the middle of a nuclear crisis as it escalates. The very real potential ending of humanity as we know it is what this white-knuckle ride looks set to offer.
So big is this modern-classic-to-be, that Netflix is releasing it in cinemas first, on October 10, before it arrives on Netflix worldwide from October 24. While it will most likely be worth the wait, that's a long time with just this trailer as a teaser. Here's hoping we get a few more glimpses as the release date gets closer.
A House of Dynamite trailer
Who stars in A House of Dynamite?
If Kathryn Bigelow's name alone wasn't enough to draw you in, the cast is impressive too.
There are names like Idris Elba, playing the US President; Rebecca Ferguson, as a senior intelligence analyst; Jared Harris as Secretary of Defense; Tracy Letts as a gung-ho general; plus Gabriel Basso, Greta Lee, and Anthony Ramos all playing parts.
While this is doubtless going to be a thrilling movie, it's also a timely reminder that geopolitical tensions could lead to the near unthinkable end to it all if sensible decisions towards peace are not made sooner rather than later.
A House of Dynamite early reviews
Early reviews are already in – and it's looking good, as the Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score already at the 90% mark.
In one review, from Vulture, Bigelow is described as "at her best", and the movie is praised for its ability to make a film about people sitting about in a room feel like an adrenaline-fuelled race against time.
While Bigelow's meticulous trademark research plays a big part here, the writing skills of former NBC News President and Jackie screenwriter, Noah Oppenheim, help to cement that balance between reality and dramatisation.
While A House of Dynamite doens't land until October 24 for streaming, in the meantime, there are lots of great shows to watch on Netflix in September.
Luke is a freelance writer for T3 with over two decades of experience covering tech, science and health. Among many things, Luke writes about health tech, software and apps, VPNs, TV, audio, smart home, antivirus, broadband, smartphones and cars. In his free time, Luke climbs mountains, swims outside and contorts his body into silly positions while breathing as calmly as possible.
