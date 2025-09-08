Denzel Washington's 'electrifying' new movie is now on Apple TV+

Denzel Washington is a major Hollywood hit, a star of so many classics over the decades – and his latest is now streaming on Apple TV+, after a short theatrical run.

Highest 2 Lowest is Washington's only movie of 2025 to date, directed by Spike Lee, and distributed by A24 – well known for many acclaimed movies and giving creative freedom to its directors.

The movie was added to Apple TV+ on 5 September, which has seen it quickly rocket to the top of the best streaming service's chart, where it now sits at no.1 in many regions – although not the UK, where Invasion S3 is the most-watched.

Highest 2 Lowest trailer

Highest 2 Lowest | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

What's Highest 2 Lowest about?

Highest 2 Lowest is actually an English-language remake of a 1963 Japanese movie, High And Low – which is well regarded as a classic (as its 97% Rotten Tomatoes score attests).

As you can see in the trailer, above, Highest 2 Lowest is about a music mogul, David King, played by Washington, who has risen to the top and has the apparent perfect life. But when he's targeted and his son kidnapped as ransom, the tables turn.

The movie is set in modern-day New York City, reflecting aspects of the city's varied culture. Lee recruited A$AP Rocky, including to deliver original new music for the movie, who is a Harlem-born rapper.

Is Highest 2 Lowest well rated?

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: A24 / Apple Original Films) (Image credit: A24 / Apple Original Films) (Image credit: A24 / Apple Original Films) (Image credit: A24 / Apple Original Films) (Image credit: A24 / Apple Original Films)

Following its theatrical run, Highest 2 Lowest was already well-received. Its Rotten Tomatoes critics' score sits at a lofty 88%, with its audience score not far behind, at 86%. Strong figures that could make this Washington's best remake movie ever.

Washington has been called 'electrifying' in his portrayal of King, while the movie has also been termed as a 'dazzling crime thriller'. It's also the actor's fifth movie working with Lee, showing the pair's strength in collaboration.

Now it's landed on Apple TV+, it's no surprise to see the movie go straight into the no.1 spot – but also to show the streamer's strength in so many areas. It's got some great original movies and original programming, across a range of genres, from crime drama to sci-fi and beyond.