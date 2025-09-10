One of the best action movies ever just landed at its new streaming home

The movie that been hailed as the action flick that saved cinemas is now arriving to stream on Paramount+ – and it's worth signing up to the streamer for this alone.

Top Gun: Maverick is the 2022 blockbuster that totally rocked it at the cinema, making a massive $1.5 billion worldwide. That makes this the highest-grossing movie of lead actor Tom Cruise's career – and given his wide-ranging career, that's really saying something.

In fact, Cruise insisted on a long theatrical window, keeping it from streaming services for longer than usual – and it clearly paid off. That said, now it's done the rounds on various streaming services, it's the most-streamed movie premiere ever.

Vying for a place as one of the best streaming services, Paramount+ is, inevitably, where Maverick has come home to roost. After all, it's a Paramount Pictures production. But this only sees the streamer's library expand to be even more impressive.

Top Gun: Maverick trailer

Top Gun: Maverick - Official Trailer (2022) - Paramount Pictures - YouTube Watch On

What's Top Gun: Maverick about?

This is the second in the Top Gun movie order, although it arrived as a long-belated sequel that somehow manages to surpass its already iconic 80s predecessor.

Maverick tells the tale of the original movie's protagonist, a cocksure test pilot in a school for the very best of the best, but in a new and fun way. Not only does that mean lots of action and tongue-in-cheek masculinity, but also emotional depth and character development.

One of the great additions is a minimal use of CGI (computer generated images) in favour of real shots. That includes cockpit material, as the actors hit huge G-force pressure and show that in their very real expressions.

Where special effects were used, they were delicate yet powerful. In fact, AI was employed to voice Val Kilmer, who returned to his role as Iceman, despite a real-life battle with throat cancer leaving him unable to speak at the time of filming (he's since passed away).

How well-rated is Top Gun: Maverick?

I've already touched upon how well received Maverick was at the cinema. But it's a hit well beyond that, with a mind-blowing 99% Popcornmeter score on Rotten Tomatoes, and a 96% critics rating. That makes it a true modern-day classic.

The movie received six Academy Award nominations, won an Oscar for Best Sound, and was named in the Top 10 films of 2022 by the American Film Institute.

As you might imagine from all that success, a third film has been confirmed – and with the same director, Joseph Kosinski – but with no official release date announced yet. It'll be housed under Paramount Pictures again, though, which only further cements the strong future of Paramount+.