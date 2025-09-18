Jenna Ortega dethroned from Netflix’s no.1 spot by 92%-rated new drama – fans love season 2

I never thought the day would come (well, not yet anyway): Wednesday, the critically acclaimed Netflix comedy/horror/drama series, has been knocked off the Netflix top spot just weeks after its season 2 finale.

In its place? Tyler Perry's Beauty In Black has returned for its second season – and fans are absolutely lapping it up this time around. It's rated far higher than the original season, clearly helping leverage it to the Netflix no.1 spot.

If you're not familiar with the show, then take a look at the season 2 trailer below (or the original trailer on YouTube, if you want to go back to the start) and you'll witness in little time what all the drama is about.

Tyler Perry's Beauty In Black S2 trailer

Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black: Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

What's Beauty In Black about?

Netflix describes the show as being about "two women on very different life trajectories". It's set in Chicago, where "a wealthy Black family, who own a hair-care dynasty, and an exotic dancer [get] caught up in the seedy underbelly of a famed strip club."

The show, as you can tell from its title, is from the mind of Tyler Perry, who's well known for his portrayal of his Madea character – a depiction as a tough yet elderly African-American lady – in various movies. That comedic take is entirely different to Beauty In Black, though.

The two key characters in the show are Kimmie, played by Taylor Polidore, who is kicked out of home by her mother; and Mallory, played by Crystle Stewart, who is the successful business owner. But not all is as it seems, with the two becoming ingrained in one another's lives.

Image 1 of 9 (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix)

Fans are loving season 2

The response to season 2 has been hugely positive, too, with audience ratings of the show at the 92% mark on the Rotten Tomatoes aggregation site. There's no critics' score at this stage.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Compare that to the original season, which sits at just 60% positive on the same site. Clearly, those fans who were in for the original ride have stayed to continue the journey in the next episodes.

That's good news for Netflix, as it battles to be the best streaming service – an increasingly tough task among the competition. I've seen Paramount+ rise through the ranks of late, for example.