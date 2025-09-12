Why Paramount+ is on a winning streak – I’d even subscribe over Netflix

One of the funniest, most controversial and succinct social commentaries of modern times is now available – in its entirety – all in one place. Yup, the legendary South Park has landed and it's making that Paramount+ subscription suddenly seem worth every penny.

In the fight to become one of the best streaming services, adding South Park to your arsenal certainly gives Paramount+ a fighting chance. It might've been unthinkable to subscribe in the early days, but now this is a must-have service.

This is further enhanced by the fact that Paramount Global, formerly ViacomCBS, paid the show's creators, Matt Stone and Trey Parker, a mind-blowing $900 million to commit to new seasons until 2027. So there is plenty more to come yet!

South Park trailer

South Park Is All-New September 3 | South Park - YouTube Watch On

What's South Park about?

South Park started way back in 1997 on Comedy Central and shot to fame and success after that first episode 'Cartman Gets an Anal Probe'.

As such, this is now one of the longest running and most controversial animated series in history. That's largely thanks to the quality remaining high – and relevant.

Its creators signed the deal, in part, so that they could remain in control and ensure the show wasn't mishandled by corporate reshuffling.

As such, the juvenile humour can remain as an effective Trojan horse for biting societal critiques. And with the creators writing and voicing nearly all the characters, this very much remains a labour of love – which comes across in the episodes, new and old.

What are South Park ratings like?

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Comedy Central)

Despite being around for literally decades, the show still manages to have an 80% Rotten Tomatoes critical rating and 86% from fans – an impressive achievement.

The show has received more than five Emmy awards, 17 Emmy nominations, one Peabody award, an Oscar nomination, and featured in Time Magazine's "100 Best TV Shows of All Time". Also, being called "the funniest show on television" by Rolling Stone magazine is worth a mention.

You can now view every single episode, as well as the "movie" specials and weekly releases, all on the Paramount+ streaming service. I'd sign up to this over Netflix right now, quite honestly, as with other epic shows, such as MobLand, Tulsa King, and more, there's huge variety and quality worth diving into.