When I scroll back through the shows that I've watched on all of the best streaming services this past calendar year, there are a few standouts that I really think everyone should catch up with. Few were more enjoyable than The Studio on Apple TV+, though. This brilliant sitcom of sorts finally showed what Seth Rogen's really capable of, and it just so happened that the Emmys finally agreed this week.

The annual American TV awards show happened with all the attendant glitz and glamour, and the many, many categories that it uses to ensure every genre and sort of show has a shot at being rewarded. The Studio absolutely smashed it, becoming one of the stories of the night alongside Netflix's superb, harrowing Adolescence.

The Studio — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

Apple TV+'s comedy came away with a massive 13 wins, the most awarded comedy in a single year ever, and the most awards ever won by the debut season of a show. For Rogen personally, meanwhile, he now holds the joint record for the most Emmys individually collected in one night, which is pretty monumental for someone whose profile used to be that of a guy limited to stoner comedies.

The show is his creation, and he stars front and centre in each episode of its controlled chaos, as situations unravel and ramp up in turn. The energy is brilliant throughout, and anyone who used to enjoy Curb Your Enthusiasm before it ended will find something to love here, since the cringe factor is very much in play at all times.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Apple TV+) (Image credit: Apple TV+) (Image credit: Apple TV+) (Image credit: Apple TV+) (Image credit: Apple TV+)

All of this is to say that the Emmy voting panel clearly found The Studio just as mesmerisingly amusing as I did, and I'm glad to see it rewarded like this. It's particularly welcome after a few years of The Bear dominating the comedy category awards; that's one great show, don't get me wrong, but its positioning as a comedy has always felt like a total misplay by the awards show.

Now the big question is how quickly Rogen can crank out another season of the show. It's so packed with cameos and guest appearances that I can only assume scheduling its shooting can be a nightmare, so I'm braced for at least 18 months before we get any more. Still, at least I've got Rogen's other excellent Apple TV+ series, Platonic, to keep watching in the meantime.

