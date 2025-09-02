It was just last week when I first wrote about The Thursday Murder Club dethroning the long-running no.1 in the UK, KPop Demon Hunters, which had been top of the charts since its June launch.

That the animation is Netflix's all-time most-watched movie is impressive, with over 236 million viewers and counting. So it was going to take something special to knock it off the top perch.

I loved The Thursday Murder Club's quintessentially British take, zany characters and sometimes laugh-out-loud comedic moments. So I can see why its approval rating has risen sharply, from a meagre 45% on Rotten Tomatoes, to a slightly improved 55% – that's a 22% uptick.

The Thursday Murder Club | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

That it remains so low, however, does surprise me. Sure, it's clearly not a movie that appeals to everyone – it being about pensioners who investigate unsolved murder cases – but I feel more people need to watch it and share their views, positive or otherwise.

A big part of the sell, for me, is the cast. With a former Mr Bond, Pierce Brosnan, appearing alongside Helen Mirren and Ben Kingsley, it's certainly got its selection of stars. They might not all be at their best ever, mind, but I still enjoyed watching them on screen.

The movie is based on the book of the same name by Richard Osman, who was also involved in the on-screen production, but this seems to be part of the reason for reviews not being full of praise. Various changes haven't impressed some fans.

However, those who did enjoy the movie have been calling for a sequel already – and, given Osman wrote the book as part of a series, that's clearly a possibility. The Man Who Died Twice is the next book in the series.

It's been quite refreshing getting to watch something on Netflix, which I would no longer call the best streaming service out there. But I only mean that on the basis of content – in terms of visual quality, it sets an example, as I previously wrote about.

How long will it be before Netflix gets a new no.1 movie? It's always a battle for the top slot, with new arrivals jigging the chart about often. But, I at least hope, that more people will give The Thursday Murder Club a go and allow it to sit pride of place for a while longer yet.