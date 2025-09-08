If you loved Daniel Craig in Knives Out and its follow-up, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, then it looks like you're in for a treat with regards to the forthcoming third instalment in the movie series.

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) this weekend gone, on 6 September, and it's already received critical plaudits from those privy to have seen the movie's pre-release cut.

So much so that Knives Out 3, as many will no doubt call the third movie, already has a 96% positive rating on the Rotten Tomatoes review aggregator site – and that's 3 months before its Netflix streaming debut, scheduled for 12 December.

With many of the best streaming services holding back on distributing movies ahead of their scheduled streaming date – likely to avoid poor reviews and potentially lower ratings and viewer hours – the latest Knives Out caper hasn't been coddled by its distributors.

Indeed, Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, is due to hit a pre-streaming theatrical run from 26 November in select cinemas. It's a short stint on the big screen, but it's likely to be very successful – even more so, given the critical response to the third movie so far.

The first two Knives Out movies are fan favourites of the highest order, with both attaining a 92% positive rating on the same Rotten Tomatoes site. It already looks as though Wake Up Dead Man could land in the same territory, which is tremendous news.

For those unfamiliar: Knives Out stars Daniel Craig, playing detective Benoit Blanc – complete with his distinct 'southern drawl' accent and long, blonde hair – in the midst of a murder mystery.

But the series, written and directed by Rian Johnson, is so much more than a straight-up 'whodunnit' movie. Both have been witty, comical and charming in so many ways, complete with ensemble cast of the highest calibre.

Wake Up Dead Man has plenty of top-tier talent on its roster, too. In addition to Craig, you'll find Glenn Close, Josh Brolin, Mila Kunis, Jeremy Renner, Andrew Scott and more, each playing various roles.

The precise story and these characters' place within it are something we'll have to wait and see – but with around 3 months to go, it looks as though Knives Out is hotting up to be yet another winner for Netflix.