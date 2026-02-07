Apple TV in 2026: The 10 best all-new movies and shows coming this year

Despite Apple TV not having the most subscribers of all the available platforms – Netflix and Amazon Prime win by volume – it's still T3's top pick as the best streaming service.

That's down to many factors, from the sci-fi shows it's aired in the recent past, to its commitment in giving shows their dues (Silo, anyone?) – Netflix could learn a thing or two about cancellations – and the quality of its original movies, too.

Well, for 2026, Apple TV most certainly isn't sitting on its hands. Sure, there are plenty of sequels incoming, but that's not the focus of this list feature – here we're only highlighting brand new series and movies.

Apple TV's bumper showcase in early February shed light on stacks of its forthcoming releases. These will be the next big things to be excited about; your new favourite that'll be airing this very year on Apple TV.

New TV Shows

1. Margo’s Got Money Troubles

Margo's Got Money Troubles — Official Teaser | Apple TV - YouTube Watch On

Series begins 15 April 2026

Margo (Elle Fanning), is the daughter of an ex-Hooters waitress (Michelle Pfeiffer) and ex-pro wrestler (Nick Offerman), who has to find her own path with a new baby on the way, little money, and a fearful number of options in how to earn her way through life.

After the show's announcement, a sub-minute teaser trailer dropped, also revealing that Nicole Kidman features, in what promises to be a zany, comedic, yet reflective season. It runs eight episodes, according to IMDB, and is Apple TV's first new series of 2026.

2. Widow's Bay

Widow's Bay — Official Sneak Peek | Apple TV - YouTube Watch On

Series begins 29 April 2026

The show takes its title from the town in which it's set: Widow’s Bay. This quiet island sits 40 miles off the coast of New England state, but hides a secret beneath the surface – which some locals believe relates to a curse.

The Mayor, Tom Loftis (Matthew Rhys), wants to revive the community and lure in tourists to experience the town. But his success leads to troubles, as ludicrous fables begin to come true – and the horror unfolds.

Following the show's reveal, a super-short teaser trailer gives you a taste of the show's mood. This could be Apple TV's answer to HBO's IT: Welcome to Derry, or MGM+'s From, which just teased its fourth season is incoming.

3. Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed

(Image credit: Apple TV)

Series begins 20 May 2026

A newly divorced mother, Paula (Tatiana Maslany), is convinced she witnessed a crime, so begins her own investigation – but does this unravel a conspiracy or only herself, as she battles rebuilding her family life.

Written by David Rosen, well known for his credit on Apple TV's Sugar, starring Colin Farrell, Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed doesn't yet have a trailer, but its promise of "a perilous web of blackmail, murder, and youth soccer" certainly sounds intriguing.

4. Cape Fear

(Image credit: Apple TV)

Series begins 5 June 2026

It was 35 years ago, in 1991, that Martin Scorsese released the feature-length Cape Fear – which lays the foundations of inspiration for this new series coming to Apple TV.

Based on John D. MacDonald's 1957 novel, The Executioners, the new screen adaptation of Cape Fear has a stellar cast under its belt.

That's led by Javier Bardem, playing as Max Cady, a convict who comes for vengeance against the attorneys who put him behind bars – Anna Bowden (Amy Adams) and Tom Bowden (Patrick Wilson).

There's no trailer for this just yet, but with director Morten Tyldum at the helm – known for The Imitation Game and Passengers – the 10-part season should be a masterclass of a psychological thriller, that's just the kind of staple Apple TV is well known for.

5. Lucky

Lucky — Official Teaser | Apple TV - YouTube Watch On

Series begins 15 July 2026

Anything starring Anya Taylor-Joy is going to gather a large prospective audience – and Lucky looks as though there's zero luck to its assured success.

Based on the New York Times best-seller, Lucky, by Marissa Stapley, the new series is about a major heist gone bad, with con-artist Lucky (Taylor-Joy) forced to go on the run.

Chased by the FBI on one side, but a crime ring on the other, Lucky must find here way out to save herself. There are seven episodes in which to follow her tale, with top cast support throughout.

New Movies

1. Outcome

(Image credit: Apple TV)

Movie available 10 April 2026

While it's only a couple of months away, there's still no trailer (only AI-generated fakes that you'll want to avoid) for Keanu Reeve's next major movie – Outcome.

Written and directed by Jonah Hill, Outcome follows a Hollywood star, Reef (Reeves), who is threatened by bizarre video footage from his past and has to face his problems head-on.

Hill co-stars stars in the movie, while Cameron Diaz also features, setting up a star-studded cast for this comedy drama. Now to await the much-wanted trailer, which will hopefully give us more to go on.

2. The Dink

(Image credit: Apple TV)

Movie available 24 July 2026

A 'pickleball comedy' starring by Ben Stiller, you say? It's like Dodgeball reincarnate for 2026? The people are oh so most definitely here for what could be the comedy smash of the summer.

The movie is about a down-and-out tennis pro, Dusty Boyd (Jake Johnson), who wants to earn the approval of his father, Chuck (Ed Harris), by assisting in taking down his local club's support for the game.

But when he aggravates an old injury and playing pickleball rather than tennis becomes on option, his new play partner Candace (Mary Steenburgen) actually helps him to enjoy the game. Cue comedy mayhem that's very on trend.

3. Mayday

(Image credit: Apple TV)

Movie available 24 September 2026

Lieutenant Troy 'Assassin' Brennan, played by Ryan Reynolds, undertakes a top secret mission over Russian airspace, when he's forced to crash land into the wilderness.

That explains the very snowy teaser image, which is the only visual release for the upcoming Mayday. But with Reynolds on board, you can expect comedy and action in equal measure.

Expect a trailer closer to release date for this project, which will be on Apple TV in the late summer.

4. Matchbox: The Movie

(Image credit: Apple TV)

Movie available 9 October 2026

Know those Matchbox cars by Mattel toys? Well, you guessed it, that's exactly the source material for this forthcoming Apple TV movie.

It's set to be an action-packed comedy adventure, following a group of friends, whose former leader, CIA agent Sean (played by John Cena), returns and calls upon their help for a mission.

They're successful, but are then kidnapped and framed, so have to team up once more to clear their names – which, apparently, involves frantic pursuits all over the world.

5. Way of the Warrior Kid

(Image credit: Apple TV)

Movie available 20 November 2026

Our final entry on this list will appear on Apple TV closer to the end of the year, but it's a biggie – with Chris Pratt starring.

Way of the Warrior Kid is about a middle-schooler, Marc(Jude Hill), who's being bullied and is getting behind in his studies. But his Navy SEAL Uncle, Jake (Pratt), comes to visit for the summer – and everything changes.

Directed by McG – well-known for Charlie’s Angels and Terminator Salvation, among others – this action epic will no doubt wear its heart on its sleeve and be a big family hit.