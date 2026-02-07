Jonah Hill is unrecognisable in first-look Apple TV series images – also starring Keanu Reeves

It's a cavalcade of Apple TV news this week – Apple held an event midweek to announce the slate of new projects it's been working on, and there are some pretty huge additions coming to what we at T3 think is the best streaming service on the planet right now. Nestled in among all the trailers are some shows that, for now, only get teaser images.

One of the most eye-catching is Outcome, which boasts one absolutely huge and totally beloved star, in the form of Keanu Reeves, but also has depth to its bench. He's opposite Cameron Diaz, and supported by none other than Jonah Hill, who's also co-writer and director for the series.

That makes it arguably more of a Jonah Hill show than a Keanu one, albeit the latter is in the main role. Fascinatingly, we can only see Hill in one promo shot, the one at the top of this article, and he's completely unrecognisable thanks to a shaved bald head and thoroughly grey beard.

Rewinding a little, Reeves will play the outrageously named Reef Hawk, a Hollywood star who finds himself in a major crisis when blackmailers get hold of a tape he thought was dead and buried. He turns to his best friends for help: Kyle (Cameron Diaz) and Xander (Matt Bomer).

They're only part of the equation, though, with Hill playing Hawk's crisis lawyer Ira, and presumably helping to try to steer him through a potentially image-destroying career moment. Apparently, it'll all involve Hawk going on a journey of self-discovery as he makes amends with people he's wronged over the years, in the hopes of finding out who's targeting him.

It sounds really fun, and with that cast, it's basically an automatic watchlist addition, but this is also a classic case of "wait for the trailer". From the description and these images, it's possible to form an impression of what the show will be like, but until we see that first bit of footage, it'll remain a bit of an enigma.

Of course, if Apple TV teases the show like it did Pluribus, it'll remain an enigma for some time after that, but either way, we're keen to learn more about it.