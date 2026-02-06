Philips Hue’s new update means more people can finally try its AI assistant

QUICK SUMMARY Philips Hue has rolled out a new app update that expands access to its AI assistant, adding support for Spanish, German and Dutch. First introduced in June 2025, the free tool lets users speak or type commands to personalise their lighting, create scenes, and set the mood for different occasions.

Philips Hue has just released a new update that gives more people access to its AI assistant. The tool first appeared back in June 2025, but at the time was limited to English only. With this latest update, support has now expanded to Spanish, German and Dutch, opening it up to a much wider audience.

This update has arrived quickly after the previous one, which laid the foundations for smarter automation controls across both Hue Bridges. That said, it’s not unusual to see Philips Hue pushing out multiple updates in a short space of time – the brand even managed two updates in a single month last year.

If you’re keen to try it out, you can download Philips Hue app version 5.60.1 now from the Apple App Store on iOS or the Google Play Store on Android.

(Image credit: Philips Hue)

As for what the AI assistant actually does, it lets users speak or type commands to personalise their lighting setup. It allows you to create scenes based on your mood, the occasion, or even your personal home decor taste.

The assistant is free to use and can be found in the Home tab of the Hue app, alongside the existing search function. There are also built-in feedback tools, making it easy for users to share what’s working and what isn't, helping Philips Hue continue to fine-tune the experience over time.

