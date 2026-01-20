Philips Hue is updating both Bridges with a powerful new automation tool

QUICK SUMMARY Philips Hue is preparing to roll out a new update for both the Bridge Pro and Bridge v2, introducing improved automation controls across both hubs. Whilst details are still limited, the update is expected to build on Hue’s existing preview-style features, making it easier to view and manage automations before committing to them. The app update is set to arrive in the coming weeks, and with identical functionality on both bridges.

Philips Hue is getting ready to update both the new Bridge Pro and its predecessor, the Bridge v2, laying the foundations for some smarter automation controls. According to Signify, the update will be identical across both models, so no one will be missing out.

Back in August last year, Philips Hue made automations much easier to use by introducing a preview feature. Before that, you had to fully save a scene to see how it actually looked, but a new preview toggle now allows you to see a scene in action before committing. It’s believed this upcoming software update could follow a similar approach, letting users preview certain automation features before switching them on properly.

Whilst details are still fairly thin, we do know that automations will be viewable directly on the screen linked to a specific room or zone. The update is also expected to land “in the coming weeks”, so we won’t have to wait too long to see exactly what it can do.

(Image credit: Philips Hue)

As for the Philips Hue Bridge Pro, it launched back in September and brought with it the ability to control more devices and unlock additional features. There are a few things worth knowing before upgrading, but overall it’s been very warmly received and has slotted into the Hue lineup nicely.

It was also sold out for quite a while, but is now back in stock across most retailers, so check out some prices below:

