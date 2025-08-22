Philips Hue just rolled out an update that upgrades your accessories too

QUICK SUMMARY Philips Hue has updated its app to version 5.49, adding a new preview feature to automations which lets users test scenes instantly without saving them first. The update is live on iOS now, with the Android rollout expected in the next few days.

It’s no secret that Philips Hue loves to roll out updates, and we usually see at least a couple every month. That’s one of the reasons I rate the brand so highly, and with a handful of new Hue hardware products already confirmed to be on the way, there’s never been a better time to stay invested.

That said, I’ve always felt like accessories – things like the Hue Smart Button or Dimmer Switch – sometimes get a little overlooked when compared to the best smart lights. Most updates tend to focus on brightness, colour or syncing improvements, which is why I was genuinely pleased to see the latest update brings something useful to accessories as well.

(Image credit: Philips Hue)

Philips Hue Version 5.49 introduces a preview feature to the automation setup process. Previously, whenever you wanted to test a scene, you had to fully save it and then go back into the app to see how it looked in action. Now, with the new preview toggle, you can instantly see how a scene will look before you commit to it.

As mentioned, this works with accessories too – meaning if you’re setting up an automation with, say, your Hue Motion Sensor, you can preview the lighting scene it will trigger before saving. It sounds like a small tweak, but for anyone who likes to fine-tune their setup, it’s a huge improvement.

The update is already live on iOS via the Apple App Store. If you’re on Android, you’ll need to wait a couple more days for it to hit the Google Play Store, but it’s definitely on the way.

