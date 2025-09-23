The Philips Hue and Sonos collaboration is officially live – here’s how to set it up

QUICK SUMMARY Sonos has officially rolled out its Philips Hue integration, first announced at IFA a few weeks ago. With the latest app update and firmware, users can now control Hue lights entirely by voice through Sonos speakers. Supported commands include adjusting brightness, changing colours, switching lights on or off, triggering smart scenes, and even managing smart plugs.

The partnership between Sonos and Philips Hue was first announced at IFA a few weeks ago, alongside a bunch of new product launches and the long-awaited Hue Bridge Pro. It revealed that users can now control Hue lights entirely by voice through Sonos speakers, which is a pretty exciting step for smart home fans.

Fast forward to now, and Sonos has officially rolled out the feature with a fresh app update and new speaker firmware. In a forum post, a Sonos rep confirmed five supported commands so far, letting you adjust brightness, change colours, switch lights on or off, trigger smart scenes, and even control smart plugs with your voice.

(Image credit: Philips Hue)

So... how does it work?

To use it, you’ll need a Hue Bridge and at least one Sonos voice-enabled speaker, with both your Hue and Sonos accounts linked. Right now, Sonos Voice Control only works in English and French, so if you’re hoping for another language, you may have to hang tight a little longer.

Setup is pretty straightforward and begins in the Smart Home section in the Philips Hue app. You just have to select Sonos Voice Control, and the setup wizard will walk you through it. Once connected, it all runs locally after the initial internet setup.

The update is rolling out to Arc Ultra, Arc, Beam (gen 1 and 2), Era 100, Era 300, One, Move, Move 2, Roam, Roam 2 and the Era 100 Pro – and we expect new Sonos speakers to support it too as they arrive.