Sonos owners get dedicated Philips Hue upgrade all for themselves

Quick Summary Sonos and Philips Hue have announced a team-up. It means Hue smart lights and plugs can now be controlled by voice via a Sonos speaker. Sonos Voice Control will be able to adjust brightness, colour, pre-set scenes and more, all offline with privacy and security.

Sonos and Philips Hue have taken to IFA 2025 to announce a team-up. Owners of their combined hardware products can now control lighting with voice commands alone.

Currently, the Sonos Voice Control offering is there to let Sonos speaker owners activate their devices, and music, with spoken commands alone. By adding Philips Hue functionality, that opens up controls to the many Hue lighting products out there too.

It also means Philips Hue smart plugs can be controlled, creating even more options for voice control in the home. But, it's the privacy benefits that may be key for some.

How Sonos voice control work on Hue?

Voice controls are already pretty common, but what makes this special is the offline privacy. The Sonos Voice Control system was developed to work locally on the device without the need for an internet connection – and so it is more secure than, say, using Amazon's Alexa with Hue lighting.

Sonos' type of voice control offers total privacy. There's no need to access the cloud, no third-party listening, and you also get the most responsive speeds possible.

The new voice controls will allow Sonos and Philips Hue owners to use audio commands to control lights in many ways. This includes turning them on and off, adjusting brightness and colour, and activating pre-set scenes.

The control of smart plugs via voice allows you to turn many more devices on an off with a simple voice command, too.

Nathan Hart, senior product manager at Sonos said: "We built Sonos Voice Control to make controlling your music with your voice faster and easier than ever before, all with the privacy of your data staying right on your speaker.

"By bringing it together with Philips Hue, we’re making it just as easy to transform lighting as it is to control music – helping users create rich, connected experiences across their home."

This upgrade will roll out in September worldwide in US English and French. It'll be available everywhere except China.