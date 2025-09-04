Philips Hue adds 24 hours of free video footage with latest update – no subscription needed

QUICK SUMMARY Philips Hue has just announced that all Hue Secure users will soon get 24 hours of free video history with no subscription required, rolling out later this year for all Hue cameras and doorbells. The update comes alongside the launch of the Hue Secure video doorbell in Europe and North America this October, plus a new wired 2K security camera.

With IFA now in full swing, we’re bracing for a flood of smart home announcements today – but Philips Hue decided not to wait. The brand hosted its own event last night, unveiling what it’s calling its biggest product launch ever, and along with shiny new gadgets came a few updates that really caught my attention.

It's been revealed that all Hue Secure users will soon get access to 24 hours of free video history, with no subscription required. It's pretty big news, especially considering this kind of perk is usually locked away behind extra costs.

According to Hue’s press release, the feature will roll out later this year for every Hue Secure camera and doorbell user at no extra cost.

A selection of new launches Philips Hue revealed last night (Image credit: Mat Gallagher / T3)

This news lands alongside the announcement that the Hue Secure video doorbell is finally arriving in Europe and North America in October, with a brand new wired 2K security camera also on the way. With so many smart security brands adding new subscription fees to previously free features, it feels refreshing to see Hue doing the opposite.

As someone who loves a video doorbell with no subscription fees, I can’t wait to get my hands on the new Hue Secure lineup and put it to the test.