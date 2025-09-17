5 reasons you should be excited about the new Philips Hue Secure video doorbell

I honestly couldn’t quite believe it when Philips Hue finally announced its first-ever video doorbell after what feels like endless months of rumours. A part of me always hoped it would happen – especially since I’m a big fan of the brand and already love expanding my Hue setup – but it was still such a relief when the news dropped.

I’m still a few weeks away from getting my hands on the Hue Secure video doorbell for a full review, but in the meantime I thought I’d share the five biggest reasons I’m excited about it. Sure, more pros (and maybe a few cons) will come up once I’ve tested it properly, but for now these are the things that have me waiting in anticipation.

1. It's a first for Philips Hue

Philips Hue dipped its toes into smart security back in 2023 with its Hue Secure line, but a video doorbell was noticeably missing – until now. It’s also not often that such a big presence in the smart home space drops a “first,” which makes this launch all the more exciting.

2. It'll integrate with your existing Hue setup

If you’re already a Hue fan, this is where things get really fun. The doorbell has a built-in Zigbee radio, which means it can directly trigger your lights. This includes turning on your hallway light the second someone rings, or your bedside lamp glowing at night when motion outside is detected.

All of it can be fine-tuned in the Hue app, making the doorbell feel less like an add-on and more like a natural extension of your setup.

3. It's got some useful features

Of course, it’s not just about lights. The Hue doorbell comes with two-way talk so you can chat with visitors or delivery drivers straight from your phone. It also works with the new Smart Chime, which plugs in anywhere and doubles as a customisable alert system.

Whist its 2k video quality isn't the highest around, it's still a great starting point for Philips Hue. There's also a wide angle view, so hardly anything to complain about.

4. Free 24-hour video history

Alongside its huge launch event at IFA the other week, Philips Hue also announced that all Secure camera and doorbell owners will get access to a full day’s worth of video history for free. That’s the sort of thing other brands love to hide behind a subscription paywall, so it’s a refreshing change, and definitely something to look forward to.

5. It's not a bad price

At £139.99/$169.99/€169.99, the Hue doorbell isn’t cheap-cheap, but it’s not eye-watering either. For a stylish bit of hardware with deep Hue integration, solid features, and free video history, it feels like a good deal compared to a lot of competitors.

It should be noted that the doorbell isn't compatible with existing doorbell chimes, so you will need to buy the Hue chime at an additional cost. However, this is still optional, especially if you'd rather steer away from sound alerts and stick to lights.