Philips Hue brand new products revealed: sensors, security cameras and so much more

With IFA 2023 taking place in Berlin this week, there is going to be a huge amount of talk regarding new products, updates and releases. Whether you're holding out for something you've suspected is coming, or you're just interested in the latest tech news, we hope you're as excited as we are. On that note, one huge tech release is in and we're ecstatic to be able to share it with you.

It was announced today that Signify, the world leader in lighting, has launched a new product category with Philips Hue that will help users to secure and protect their homes. Known as Philips Hue Secure, the new system allows you to monitor your home in real time, offering instant motion alerts and unique light and sound alarms to help deter intruders. They have also launched a new Security Centre in the Philips Hue app, offering even more advanced features when users subscribe to a plan. It doesn't even stop there - other updates include Philips Hue Festavia string lights for both indoors and outdoors and the launch of Matter for all Philips Hue users.

This launch is truly revolutionary for Philips Hue, particularly as they haven't ventured into the smart home security remit before. Ripples were made recently after images of the new Philips Hue smart camera was leaked in FCC filings, giving a strong indication of what was coming. However, their new product category is so much more than originally perceived, and we're sure they'll be making a name for themselves amongst the best security cameras in no time at all.

Keep reading to find out exactly what the new products are and how they can work for you:

Philips Hue Secure cameras

Philips Hue Secure cameras feature a clear 1080p HD video feed with night vision to help you monitor your home in real time and trigger instant motion notifications. You can help deter intruders by triggering the unique combination of Philips Hue lights and sound alarms, you can activate two-way talk to tell a delivery person to leave the package, or just say “Hi!” to a friendly face. Philips Hue cameras feature end-to-end encryption by default, ensuring any video clips, snapshots, and live view remain private. Specifically, the capability to recognise whether a notification is triggered by a person, a pet or a package runs on the camera itself instead of the cloud, which means end-to-end encryption is always enabled.

Suitable for both indoors and outdoors, Philips Hue Secure cameras are available in both a battery and wired version, as well as in the colours black or white. The Secure wired camera can be used with a convenient desktop stand, giving you optimal flexibility to place it around the home. Both cameras can also be placed outside with the Secure camera mount with ground spike and can be easily connected to Philips Hue's existing low-voltage outdoor system.

Philips Hue Secure camera (Image credit: Philips Hue / Signify)

Specifically developed for outdoor use, the Philips Hue Secure floodlight camera brings the best of the Philips Hue system together. It allows you to keep an eye on the backyard, patio, or driveway, and — when you trigger a light alarm from the Philips Hue app — the floodlight immediately illuminates a large area in any colour, such as bright white or even red.

For all Philips Hue Secure cameras, a low-voltage outdoor charging cable and anti-drop cable are available.

Philips Hue Secure floodlight camera (Image credit: Philips Hue / Signify)

The Philips Hue Secure contact sensor — which can be used on doors, windows, cabinets, and more and is available in the colors black or white — sends real-time notifications when the contact sensor is opened or closed. For example, you can program your front door contact sensor to turn on your hallway lights and send a notification, so you can immediately check for potential intruders. You can also use the contact sensor to simply automate your lights anywhere else in the home. For example, you can program your lights to turn on and off when you open and close a cabinet or bathroom door.

Philips Hue Secure contact sensor (Image credit: Philips Hue / Signify)

All-new Security Centre in the Philips Hue app

The Philips Hue app now features the new Security Centre to control your smart home security system. When you receive a notification, you can tap it to open the app. From the Take action screen, you can manually trigger an alarm that flashes your lights, sound the siren on your Secure camera, or call the local authorities or a trusted contact.

Using the Philips Hue app, you can personalise your camera settings. Create Blackout zones, which make certain areas of the video feed private, or Activity zones, which prevent areas from sending notifications — particularly useful for busy sidewalks in front of the house. Users can arm and disarm the system, set up special armed states for whether they are home or away, review a timeline of events, and more.

“As the world leader in smart lighting, we know that light plays a major role when it comes to security. After previously having introduced innovations like Philips Hue motion sensors and the Mimic presence automation, we’re now extending with a full suite of solutions for home security in day-to-day life. By integrating our smart lighting system with cameras, contact sensors, and app features, we offer a unique security solution through light to help users secure their homes. And it doesn't end here, as we will continue to build and innovate to unlock the potential of lighting and security for our users,” said Jasper Vervoort, Business Leader, Philips Hue at Signify.

Security Centre in the Philips Hue app (Image credit: Philips Hue / Signify)

How to access Philips Hue Secure

Philips Hue Secure starter kits and bundles conveniently combine a variety of products to start experiencing the new Philips Hue Secure system. The Philips Hue Bridge is required for the full suite of Philips Hue Secure products and their advanced features, such as the contact sensor, floodlight camera, light and sound alarms, automations, and more.

In order to ensure privacy and security of the Philips Hue smart home security system, it’s essential for users to have a Philips Hue account. Philips Hue accounts give users immediate access to their Philips Hue system and security features (even when they are away). Accounts also allow the administrators of a Philips Hue system to control individual member permissions in the app. Administrators can restrict members to only control the lighting, to control the lighting and arm/disarm the security system, or to have full control over the lights and security system.

Additional security features, which include access to Activity zones and detecting if a person, package, animal, or vehicle triggered the alert, can be unlocked with a paid plan. The Basic plan provides access to 30 days of video history, while the Plus plan offers 60 days of video history.

What else is new?

A new generation of the popular Philips Hue Festavia string lights will launch — and it can be used both indoors and outdoors. Besides creating a cosy indoor atmosphere for holidays and special occasions, any barbecue or backyard party can now be decorated with a gradient of colourful light. The new string lights come in three varieties: 100 LEDs along an 8-meter cord, 250 LEDs along a 20-meter cord, and 500 LEDs along a 40-meter cord. Three new light effects, specially made for Festavia, will be available in the Philips Hue app: Prism, Glisten, and Opal. These effects will also be available for first-generation Festavia string lights, while the Prism effect will be available for all Philips Hue colour-capable lights.

Philips Hue Festavia string lights (Image credit: Philips Hue / Signify)

The new Philips Hue MR16 smart bulb lets you bring Philips Hue smart lighting to conventional spotlights anywhere in the home. The bulb works on the same 12 V low voltage as standard MR16 bulbs, making them compatible with most transformers. Featuring a bi-pin base and standard width, these bulbs fit perfectly both in size and style into most existing fixtures.

Lastly, all Philips Hue users can benefit from the interoperability of Matter via a software update to the Philips Hue Bridge available in September 2023. With the launch of this update, users will see a simplified experience when connecting their Philips Hue system with other Matter-compatible smart home devices and apps.

To find out more about the latest Philips Hue products and app features, visit www.philips-hue.com/newlaunches.