Philips Hue leak reveals new smart bulb with ultra-low dimming

Recent Amazon listings have revealed that Philips Hue could be coming out with a brand-new smart bulb range. They come with a bunch of upgraded features, including ultra-low dimming. The Philips Hue A60 E27 and A67 E27 have popped up on Amazon in France and Germany, starting at €15.99 for a single A60 White 810 bulb. UK and US pricing hasn’t been revealed yet, but is likely to be confirmed next week.

After months of silence, it's been a very exciting few weeks in the Philips Hue world. First, four new products leaked on the brand’s own site, and now there’s official confirmation of a livestream happening in just a week. Safe to say, the next wave of Hue launches is coming sooner than expected.

However, that’s not all – Amazon listings have revealed even more products, and it looks like a brand new smart bulb range is on the way. The upgrades are pretty significant, with one feature in particular stealing the spotlight – but more on that in a moment.

The Philips Hue A60 E27 and A67 E27 have been spotted on Amazon in France and Germany, starting at €15.99 for a single A60 White 810 smart bulb. There's no UK or US pricing and availability yet, but it’s likely just around the corner.

Two new Festavia light sets were leaked last week (Image credit: Philips Hue)

The bulbs come in three options – White, White Ambiance, and White and Colour Ambiance. White gives a warm 2,700K glow, White Ambiance spans an impressive 1,000K to 20,000K, and the colour versions add vibrant effects on top. That’s a massive leap from older models, which only stretched from 2,000K to 6,500K.

However, the feature I'm most excited about is to do with brightness. The new bulbs reach 810, 1,100 and 1,600 lumens, but also come with an ultra-low dimming setting. This means you'll be able to set the brightness as low as 0.2% in the Hue app, which is completely unlike anything we've ever seen before.

Now it’s just a seven-day wait for the livestream to spill all the details. Until then, if you’re feeling impatient too, check out my list of 5 things I want to see improved in the next Hue Bridge.

