Philips Hue releases two app updates in the space of a month – what is going on?

Philips Hue is well known for its frequent software updates, and as a self-confessed smart lighting fan, I can certainly attest to that. The brand has done it again – this time with two updates in the span of a month.

Last month, Philips Hue rolled out version 5.34, officially introducing the arming schedule automation. This long-awaited feature allows users to remotely schedule their Hue Secure system to automatically arm and disarm. Initially missing from version 5.33, its arrival was a welcome relief for many.

Now, the brand has released app version 5.36, bringing a new organisational tool for users. Interestingly, version 5.35 has been omitted, so it's unclear why the updates weren’t combined in the first place – but hey, who's complaining?

According to the release notes, the latest update allows users to move grouped scenes to a new group. Additionally, users can now ungroup scenes if they expand their Philips Hue ecosystem or rearrange their existing lights.

Fabian from Hueblog.com has also reported that Hue is planning to introduce a new way to search for lamps – not just by serial number but also by scanning the QR code on the lamp. However, this feature is expected in a future update.

Philips Hue app version 5.36 is now available for iOS, but it remains to be seen when the update will roll out for Android users.

