Love animals? Netflix’s new series looks funny and heartwarming – and could be an unlikely hit

Maybe an old dog can learn new tricks – that's the premise for a new Netflix show that could be a massive international hit.

At its core, Old Dog, New Tricks takes a grumpy old man and puts him in a situation that's not only funny but also heart-warming. Plus, there are lots of pets to help add to the cute factor, too. That could equal a real winner.

Yup, Netflix is always on the hunt for the next big hit. But one of the ways it measures this is completion rate – so how many people watch a show the whole way through.

Not just views like on big-name shows like Squid Game or Wednesday. This combination of soul and laughs could be just what is needed to get that here.

Old Dog, New Tricks trailer

Old Dog, New Tricks | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

What's Old Dog, New Tricks about?

This is a Galician drama from Alea Media, known for its Spanish hits in Wrong Side of the Tracks and Unauthorized Living. Front man Luis Zahera, plays the grumpy and principled farm vet – Anton – who is forced to start working in a pet shop.

He works with his niece, played by rising star Lucia Caraballo, as seen in I Don't Like Driving. They create an on-screen chemistry that should have you laughing and crying in a roller-coaster ride of emotional drama.

Filmed entirely in Galicia, the backdrop will be beautiful – and watching Anton treat a guinea pig with "dyslexia" should provide plenty of laughs.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix)

How well-rated is Old Dog, New Tricks?

This show is yet to land on Netflix, so ratings are still to be released. However, with a Spanish language primarily, it will be interesting to see if this proves to be an international success story.

Shows in the past that have combined heart-wrenching character stories with big laughs, like Ricky Gervais' After Life, have done really well – that getting Popcornmeter scores of 86%.

While Old Dog, New Tricks doesn't land until October 3, in the meantime, there are lots of great shows to watch on Netflix in September.