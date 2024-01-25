Formula 1: Drive to Survive will return to Netflix very soon

Being a fan of Formula 1 is certainly not a drama-free pursuit. From overtaking on the last corner to scraps in the pit lane, being fastest on track is only the start of the action.

No show has quite encapsulated that drama like Drive to Survive. The Netflix reality documentary goes behind the helmet, giving viewers a glimpse of life in the fast lane.

Now, a return date for the sixth season has been confirmed. And, in good news for fans, it's not long away. The new season of Formula 1: Drive to Survive will be released on the 23rd of February 2024.

That's great news for motorsport fans. While certainly leaning into the more dramatic side of the sport, the show has been a roaring success, earning legions of fans. It's proven to be beneficial – and entirely necessary – for the sport as a whole.

In an interview with Formula 1 online, Executive Producer, Jamie Gay-Rees, spoke openly about the success of the series in bringing new audiences to the sport. He said, "We’ve all had the statistics about the changing, younger demographic, and it’s tough out there for any big organisation to hold its ground given the amount of choices that are out there for the consumer. Bringing such a big new audience to a sport is massively satisfying."

Gay-Rees also mentioned that the viewership of the show has grown season by season. “The fact that it wasn’t a fluke, the fact that it’s grown [with every season]… It’s a real honour and we love it. It’s a very difficult show to make, but we love the process, we love the world. Long may it continue!”

It's not hard to see why the show is such a hit. Taking the high value, high stakes world of Formula 1 and giving users a Kardashians-esque look behind the curtain was always going to be a success.