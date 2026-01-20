Casio might be reinventing the fitness G-Shock with premium design and pro-level tracking

Casio could be on the verge of shaking up the fitness smartwatch world again with a new metal-cased G-Shock that finally bridges the gap between rugged style and serious tracking.

According to a fresh leak, a model going under the name GM-H5600 has surfaced in certification databases, suggesting the brand is working on a successor to its popular fitness-focused square-case watches.

The rumoured GM-H5600 is said to borrow the advanced health and activity tracking capabilities of the existing DW-H5600, including optical heart-rate monitoring, sleep and workout analysis, run and interval tracking, and even blood-oxygen measurement.

However, the real update is the premium metal bezel, a nod to Casio’s lifestyle-oriented G-Shock offerings, such as the G-Shock GM-B2100 Full Metal or the MR-G Series.

Not your dad’s G-Shock anymore

Models like the DW-H5600 and the GPS-equipped GBD-H2000 brought heart rate tracking and multi-sport analysis to the G-Shock Move family, with the latter also integrating Polar’s respected fitness algorithms to deliver more robust training insights.

The GM-H5600 leak suggests Casio isn’t done experimenting with how far it can push its shock-resistant watches into fitness/running watch territory.

There’s no official confirmation from Casio yet, and details such as pricing, battery life and full feature lists are purely speculative.

Rumours point to a spring or summer 2026 release, and the metal construction implies a higher price tier than existing resin-cased fitness G-Shocks, which weren't cheap to begin with.

For readers who loved Casio’s classic digital toughness but also crave accurate health data and modern fitness metrics, the GM-H5600 could hit a sweet spot.

If the company can finally deliver solid functionality without sacrificing the rugged character G-Shock is known, it would make the one of the most intriguing Casio fitness watches to date.

[via Notebookcheck]