Casio G-SQUAD GBD-H2000 launch: Iconic Japanese watchmaker partners with Polar in an industry-first collaboration

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

What do you get if you combine science-based algorithms with a chunky, fashionable design? The "Powered by Polar" Casio G-SQUAD GBD-H2000 watch, which is the result of an industry-first collaboration between brands. Starting now, the Finnish wearable manufacturer will offer its algorithms and software solutions to select partners, beginning with the iconic watchmaker Casio, to "help build healthier, happier societies even further."

The new "Powered by Polar" offering comprises 25 algorithms for commercial partners to pick and choose from, fuelled by "millions of user validations" and covering sleep, training, wellness, activity, performance, and recovery. This means Polar's partners can now expand their offering in ways previously unimaginable, bypassing years of required investment in research, science, and testing with an out-of-the-box solution from Polar.

This exciting new collaboration will hopefully benefit both parties. Polar has long been known as the maker of the best running watches and best multisport watches, with many of its models featured in T3's corresponding guides. However, due to the increased competition and lack of exciting hardware releases, Polar has struggled to stay relevant recently. The brand's most notable new release is the Polar Pacer Pro, a decent multisport watch, which, sadly, was equipped with a dated user interface.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Casio) (Image credit: Casio) (Image credit: Casio) (Image credit: Casio) (Image credit: Casio)

On the other hand, Casio, known for its stylish digital watches, struggled to get a foothold in the performance wearable market. Most of its attempts in the past, like the Casio G-Shock GBD-H1000 and Casio G-SQUAD PRO GSW-H1000, fell flat due to the watches' inability to provide even remotely accurate data for training and recovery, despite having numerous sensors on board.

"This is a first for the wearables industry, and Polar is very proud to be leading the way forward," says Sander Werring, CEO of Polar. "Our mission is to enable everyone, everywhere, to live happier and healthier lives through actionable guidance, and this partnership with Casio is the first step in scaling even faster towards that direction," he adds.

"We have seen a growing global interest from people wanting to better understand their own health and bodies for years now," added Takashi Uema, Head of the Global Marketing and Planning Division at Casio. "We are thrilled to partner with a forerunner like Polar to empower millions of Casio users around the world with health data that is science-based and truly personalised."

How will this collaboration pan out, and what's in store for either brand? Only time will tell. On paper, the Casio G-SQUAD GBD-H2000 is a match made in heaven, a wearable featuring algorithms accurate enough for training and recovery housed in a case that has a broad appeal among digital watch fans. We'll keep our eyes peeled for more info on the watch's performance. For more information, visit Polar (opens in new tab) and Casio (opens in new tab) today.