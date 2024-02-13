Nothing Phone (2a) launch date and design confirmed

QUICK SUMMARY Nothing will officially unveil the Nothing Phone (2a) during an event on 5 March 2024. It has also released a video that contains some design hints, including the rear of the forthcoming device.

Nothing has announced the launch date for its long-rumoured mid-range smartphone and, in the process, has confirmed a couple of details about its design.

The Nothing Phone (2a) will be officially unveiled on Tuesday 5 March 2024 at 11:30 GMT. The launch will take place after Mobile World Congress, not before or during as previously thought.

The brand has also released a new YouTube video in which its founder and CEO, Carl Pei, discusses the forthcoming handset and, on its placeholder image [above], you can clearly see a design drawing of the rear of the device.

Unless this is a cheeky nod to a couple of previous leaks and a red herring, the sketch looks very similar to leaked renders posted on Weibo by a user named @sunniton.

(Image credit: @sunniton / Weibo)

It shows the camera unit housed in the top centre on the rear of the phone. There is a circular design around it, which may or may not contain a trimmed down Glyph.

This is very different to the Nothing Phone (2), which is fair enough really considering it's not meant to be a flagship replacement. Instead, rumours have it that the Nothing Phone (2a) will retail for just over £300.

It's also different to the leaked render posted on X and SmartPrix by Steve Hemmerstoffer (@Onleaks), although camera unit aside, the bottom section of the phone does look similar to the official artwork.

(Image credit: OnLeaks / Smartprix)

In any case, we'll find out more as the official launch event is in just a few weeks time. And, if Pei and Nothing's history is anything to go by, we'll find out extra details in the build-up anyway.

We'll certainly keep you informed in the meantime.