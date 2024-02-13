Nothing Phone (2a) launch date and design confirmed

QUICK SUMMARY
Nothing will officially unveil the Nothing Phone (2a) during an event on 5 March 2024.
It has also released a video that contains some design hints, including the rear of the forthcoming device.
Nothing has announced the launch date for its long-rumoured mid-range smartphone and, in the process, has confirmed a couple of details about its design.
The Nothing Phone (2a) will be officially unveiled on Tuesday 5 March 2024 at 11:30 GMT. The launch will take place after Mobile World Congress, not before or during as previously thought.
The brand has also released a new YouTube video in which its founder and CEO, Carl Pei, discusses the forthcoming handset and, on its placeholder image [above], you can clearly see a design drawing of the rear of the device.
Unless this is a cheeky nod to a couple of previous leaks and a red herring, the sketch looks very similar to leaked renders posted on Weibo by a user named @sunniton.
It shows the camera unit housed in the top centre on the rear of the phone. There is a circular design around it, which may or may not contain a trimmed down Glyph.
This is very different to the Nothing Phone (2), which is fair enough really considering it's not meant to be a flagship replacement. Instead, rumours have it that the Nothing Phone (2a) will retail for just over £300.
It's also different to the leaked render posted on X and SmartPrix by Steve Hemmerstoffer (@Onleaks), although camera unit aside, the bottom section of the phone does look similar to the official artwork.
In any case, we'll find out more as the official launch event is in just a few weeks time. And, if Pei and Nothing's history is anything to go by, we'll find out extra details in the build-up anyway.
We'll certainly keep you informed in the meantime.