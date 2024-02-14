Google Pixel 8a could be coming sooner than you think, and feature a battery upgrade

If you're a fan of affordable Android then you probably know that the Google Pixel 7a is one of the absolute best options. After the Pixel 8 launch in October, we've been counting down the days till word emerged about its 'baby' variant and the first news has appeared.

According to MySmartPrice, a new Pixel device has been spotted on Denmark's certification board, DEMKO. According to the documents, the application was filed on the 14th of December, this suggests that we might not be as far away from a release as we would expect. The Pixel 7a launched in May 2023 but if this is true we wouldn't be surprised to see a slightly sooner release than first thought.

What has us more excited however is the specs listed in this document. Apparently, the device will feature a 4,942mAh capacity battery. That would be a massive step up from the 7a's 4385mAh unit. Coupled with the expected upgrade from Tensor G2 to a Tensor G3 processor, it could be the king of battery life on a budget.

(Image credit: Future)

There is, however, another explanation. The device listed could in fact be the Google Pixel Fold 2, this might even be the more logical conclusion considering it had a 4821mAh battery last year so it would be a more iterative upgrade. The Fold was revealed alongside the 7a last year (at Google I/O) but didn't release until August. So either the Fold 2's release has been pulled forward, or the 8a has a big battery boost. Either way, we're happy!

But wait. There's yet another explanation. It could be the Pixel 9 or Pixel 9 Pro! It seems a bit soon for flagship specs to be leaking but they also have similar battery sizes to the document. We would however probably say this is the least likely outcome.