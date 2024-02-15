Porsche Design Honor Magic 6 RSR revs up for MWC launch

Quick Summary Honor and Porsche Design are collaborating on a new smartphone, the Porsche Design Honor Magic 6 RSR, following the launch of the Magic V2 RSR. Expect a premium design, high-end specs, and hefty price tag when it's unveiled at Mobile World Congress on 25 February.

Honor and Porsche Design have a collaboration running, which has already resulted in the launch of the Porsche Design Honor Magic V2 RSR folding phone. But there's more to come, with Honor confirming that a new model will be announced at Mobile World Congress, the mobile tech show held annually in Barcelona.

Honor told us about the unnamed smartphone launch itself, although it's thought to be a special edition of the Honor Magic 6 Pro, which was originally revealed in China in January 2024.

Global availability is expected from 25 February, the date of the official reveal at the show.

It's thought that the new model will be called the Porsche Design Honor Magic 6 RSR, with the new model likely to give an attractive external reworking to the Honor Magic 6 Pro, while likely coming with top internal specs.

We've already seen a leak that reveals what the phone might look like, but beyond that, you can expect a 6.8-inch display, a variable aperture 50-megapixel camera as part of the three-camera Falcon Camera System on the rear, with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 under the hood.

The design leaks suggest that the rear cameras might be reconfigured for a new look, but you can certainly expect a high-quality finish and unique Porsche theming through the phone. You can also expect a range of accessories for the device, pushing the price well above the regular Honor Magic 6 Pro.

Porsche Design is no stranger to smartphone collaborations

The shift of Porche Design to Honor is interesting, as there was previously a collaboration between Porsche Design and Huawei, which resulted in devices like the Porsche Design Huawei Mate 40 RS.

At that time, Honor was a sub-brand of Huawei, but following the ban on Huawei devices, Honor quickly moved to put distance between itself and its original parent company.

Porsche Design has also collaborated with BlackBerry in the past, resulting in the Porsche Design P'9981, basically a special edition of the BlackBerry Bold. There have also been collaborations with the likes of Acer, as the company dabbles in a range of tech accessories.

The prices are often high, but usually you get a lot in the box and an air of prestige: the Porsche Design Honor Magic V2 RSR comes with a branded SIM tool, style and cases for both the stylus and the phone.

You can expect all the details to be revealed on 25 February. If you're more interested in real Porsche cars then check out the latest Porsche Taycan.