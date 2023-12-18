Honor Magic 6 Pro renders show how different the Porsche Design model will be

Earlier this month we heard rumblings that Honor may be working with Porsche Design to launch a special variant of the upcoming Magic 6 Pro, and fuel has been added to the fire as renderings of the supposed devices have now appeared online.

Renders posted to Chinese micro-blogging website Weibo appear to show the rear of the standard Honor Magic 6 Pro and its Porsche Design sibling, giving us a good look at how the two will differ.

The standard handset looks to have a somewhat unique camera with a trio of sensors arranged in a small triangle in the middle of a large camera ring. The circular camera bump has its own unique look, with markers running round its circumference. This may be a nod to the focal length markers you find on traditional camera lenses.

The rest of the body is a single solid colour with only the Honor logo subtly breaking up the finish towards the bottom of the handset.

We've seen Apple employ a similar sensor arrangement on the back of some of its more recent handsets, such as the iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 15 Pro - but Honor's implementation has a slightly different orientation, as well as moving them to the middle of the phone, rather than keeping them in a corner.

(Image credit: Wangzai know-it-all / weibo)

All change for the Porsche Design Magic 6 Pro

Moving onto the Porsche Design Magic 6 Pro, and there is a stark difference. The large circular camera bump remains, but the sensor layout sees the trio of cameras lined up horizontally and the flash located under the central snapper.

The middle camera is also significantly larger than the two which flank it, while on the standard Honor Magic 6 Pro the three cameras are the same size. This could mean the Porsche Design Magic 6 Pro may offer upgraded photography features - which has been previously rumoured.

The markings on the camera ring have also been removed in favour of a plain finish, yet the rest of the body has a more striking look. The render shows a two-tone rear, with a red top section and a larger black bottom section. The Honor and Porsche Design brand names run vertically up the centre of the handset.

There’s a textured finish on the rear which looks like leather in the render. We have seen real leather make its way onto phones in the past (who remembers the LG G4 ?), but this could be a soft-touch alternative, or just a pattern applied to the metal or glass frame.

Reports suggest the Honor Magic 6 Pro will launch in February 2024, so we don't have too long to wait to find out if this latest leak is indeed accurate.