The OnePlus Watch 2 could solve my biggest Samsung Galaxy Watch gripe

Sometimes it feels like there is a new smartwatch launch every five minutes. These days, a wide range of brands have models on the market, offering different specs and features to appeal to different users.

Now, after a period of time away from the market, OnePlus have returned. The OnePlus Watch 2 is the newest model from the brand – and it could be a Samsung Galaxy Watch killer.

Why? Well, one of the most common gripes with other devices is the battery life. That tends to last no more than a day, meaning users constantly need to recharge in order to continue using their watch.

OnePlus have clearly recognised the unhappiness that causes some users, as the Watch 2 boasts up to 100 hours of battery life. That should be more than enough to satisfy the needs of users, offering over four days between charges.

That's not all there is to love here. A dual-processor setup ensures a perfect hybrid of power and performance. The Snapdragon W5 chip is perfect for high performance tasks, while a BES 2700 MCU Efficiency chip can tackle background activities and simpler tasks.

Those chips are paired with a 500mAh battery, 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. All of that combines to offer 100 hours of Smart Mode activity in certain scenarios, or up to 48 hours in heavy use. That's a pretty significant claim, and should help to ensure power users can leave their battery anxiety – and their charger – at home.

As you may expect from a smartwatch, more than 100 different sporting activities can be recorded on the watch. Those include usual suspects like running and walking, as well as some more niche options, like badminton and skiing. You'll find more common features like SP02 tracking, sleep analysis and stress levels all on board, too.

What's more, with Wear OS at the heart of this watch, you'll get the best of Google's architecture too. That includes integration with apps like Google Maps and Google Wallet.

It's not just the brains of it which are impressive, either. A stainless steel chassis and a sapphire crystal are specs reminiscent of the best watches on the market. Plus, with an IP68 resistance rating, 5ATM of water resistance and MIL-STD-810H testing standards, you can be confident that this watch will withstand just about anything you can throw at it.

The OnePlus Watch 2 will officially be released on the 4th of March, though pre-orders start right now. At £299, this is a competitively priced watch with a big spec sheet. If you're in the market, this should be high up on your list.