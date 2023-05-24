Mobvoi announces first Wear OS smartwatch with new Snapdragon W5+ chip

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Depending on the perspective, Mobvoi did a terrible or excellent job with the launch of the TicWatch Pro 5. It's been teased for at least a year, so there is definitely no element of surprise in this reveal. On the other hand, this dragged-out reveal might have built up an appetite to see how the new Wear OS smartwatch actually fares in a real-life scenario. Either way, the TicWatch Pro is here!

We even got our hands on the new wearable, so if you're interested in what we think about it, you can read our full Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5 review now. If you prefer to read a quick overview of the capabilities of the best smartwatch from Mobvoi, read this article instead.

TicWatch Pro 5 is the first wearable to feature the new Snapdragon® W5+ Gen 1 Wearable Platform, which supports more sensors and more accurate health algorithms without sacrificing battery life.

(Image credit: Mobvoi)

"It's been an honour working with some of the world's leading global technology companies like Google and Qualcomm to create this next-generation TicWatch that integrates our in-house AI-based algorithms, setting a new standard for the category," said Robert Zhang, vice president of engineering at Mobvoi.

TicWatch Pro 5's main shell is designed with "ultra-strength durability" through aerospace-grade aluminium and a "surgical-level" metal bezel, providing a lightweight feel while highly resistant to damage and corrosion.

The bright and easily readable display is protected by fingerprint and chip-resistant Corning Gorilla Glass. Tested to meet US-MIL-STD 810H and 5ATM water resistance, TicWatch Pro 5 is built to handle constant use and rugged adventures, with open water swimming suitability.

The Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5 is available to buy now at Amazon UK and Amazon US for a recommended retail price of £339/$350. AU price and availability TBC. It comes in one colour (Black).