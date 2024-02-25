Look who’s talking: the Honor Magic 6 Pro comes with eye-tracking technology

Apple’s Vision Pro isn’t the only device using eye-tracking technology. The Honor Magic 6 Pro has built eye-tracking built in to allow you to look at different areas of the screen to avoid having to use your hands.

The functionality will be available to use for a range of phone functions and even for controlling your car. Honor has demonstrated how with a special car app , you can turn on the ignition and even move the vehicle, just by looking at certain parts of the screen for prolonged periods of time.

The Honor Magic Language Model provides improved feedback for voice commands as well. The system works locally, so can be used offline, and remains encrypted on your phone. The system only connects to the server for essential services, like web searches.

For when you do want to use your hands to operate the phone, the Honor Magic 6 Pro is bringing ways to simplify tasks using fewer clicks to complete a task. Using what it calls intent-based AI, the device is designed to understand the user's intention to simplify tasks and reduce the number of steps.

(Image credit: Future)

Rather than copying and pasting text and images, you can drag directly between apps in a single movement or be prompted to move to another app. For instance, the AI will recognise when an address appears in a message and prompt you to move to the Maps app, automatically searching for that address within it. Images also can be dragged straight from social posts to shopping apps and messages.

You can even drag items from your phone to a PC, using Honor’s cross-OS collaboration. This essentially blurs the lines between the Android-based Honor OS and Windows platforms, allowing you to easily share what you are working on between devices. It also allows you to use the Magic 6 Pro as a webcam for your PC laptop.

The Honor Magic 6 Pro has considerable upgrades on the previous Magic 5 Pro model. Now running on the Snapdragon 8 gen 3 processor, it has a larger 5600mAh battery which can use the 80W Super Charge (or 66W wireless charge). It also runs Magic OS 8, which is based on Android 14.

(Image credit: Future)

The rear camera array has a new cushion-shaped design and the lenses of all three cameras appear slightly bigger. The main 50MP camera now has a physical aperture, allowing f/1.4 and f/2 values, while the telephoto lens is now a 180MP periscope camera with 2.5x optical zoom and 100x digital zoom. These two and the 50MP ultra-wide camera are all designed for fast action photography, thanks to the HONOR AI Motion Sensing Capture, as part of the Falcon Camera System.

On the Magic 6 Pro you get a 165hz 6.8-inch display, which now has an impressive 5000 nits peak brightness and 1600 nits global brightness with dynamic dimming and Dolby Vision support. This display has a nanocrystal shield that is denser to provide 10x greater drop resistance, claiming to be harder wearing than the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

(Image credit: Future)

The Porsche Design edition of the Honor Magic V2 RSR features a fly-line design and comes in an original Agate grey colour from Porsche Design. It has an anti-scratch silicon nitrate coating that is used on car engines and more than 4000 layers of glass for its shield effect. Honor then teased a Porsche Design version of the Magic 6, coming in March.

Honor also released its first AI PC, the MagicBook Pro 16, with Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, a 3k display, 12-hour battery life, on-device AI search and Spatial Audio.

The Honor Magic 6 Pro is available in a choice of black and Epi green and to pre-order from 1st March priced £1099.99. General sale is from 8th March, with a launch bundle including Honor Earbuds X6, 100W SuperCharger and Honor Pad 8 tablet worth £359 from select retailers.