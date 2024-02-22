Nothing Phone (2a) leaked images reveal dual camera design and new Glyph lights

Quick Summary These Nothing Phone (2a) leaked images, which appeared on the nothing.community website, have been verified by a trusted source as the real deal – so here's a sneak peek at the forthcoming mid-range Nothing phone.

Towards the end of last year Nothing sent out an invitation to an event taking place during the world's most reputed mobile phone conference, MWC 2024. Back then I thought it would be the reveal date for the Nothing Phone (2a), the brand's forthcoming mid-range phone. But, no, Nothing's CEO and founder, Carl Pei, confirmed the handset will officially launch later, on 5 March.

Not that you need to wait until next month to see what the Phone (2a) looks like: the leaked images on this page, which appeared on the nothing.community forum site, present the phone in full – and a trusted source has confirmed to T3 that they're the real deal. The poster, 'Greg2024', is unknown to T3 – but cites a colleague working at Nothing as the source of the images.

The images don't leave much to the imagination either, showing the Nothing Phone (2a) in its black and white finish options, the company's signature transparent design revealing additional design and components within, plus a quirky dual camera design and new Glyph lighting arrangement – it's a trio of rear lights here, so fewer than on the original Phone (2).

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Greg2024 / Nothing Community) (Image credit: Greg2024 / Nothing Community) (Image credit: Greg2024 / Nothing Community) (Image credit: Greg2024 / Nothing Community) (Image credit: Greg2024 / Nothing Community) (Image credit: Greg2024 / Nothing Community)

It's fairly typical as Nothing launches gear up that leaks happen: usually drip by drip, tricky by trickle, until the 'unveiling' event itself. Well, for this March's Nothing Phone (2a) launch I don't think there'll be much left to learn, especially as these images show the front, sides and rear of the phone in clear detail. Furthermore, in recent days we've had the handset's pricing leaked too (and it sounds like great value!).

The company is clearly busy beavering away at all manner of productions at the moment, with confirmation that new CMF products will also be revealed alongside the new Nothing handset. The CMF Neckbands Pro and CMF Buds, dressed in bright orange, are a very different look to the Nothing Phone (2a) though. This trio isn't destined for the US market, however, unlike the previous Nothing Phone (1) which went on sale Stateside in the recent past.

Overall, I'm curious to learn more about the Nothing Phone (2a). Its visuals are certainly distinctive, and with its different take – this week it was also confirmed the phone will house a MediaTek processor, a rare but welcome sighting – and solid price point, this handset seems as though it could dominate the mid-range segment of the market. If, that is, you can get over the quirky camera design (if it was yellow would it be a 'Minion-phone'?), but it's already growing on me...