Nothing Phone (2a) should cost this much – spoiler alert: it's amazing value

Quick Summary The Nothing Phone (2a) is set to launch in just a few weeks time. Now, a publication in France has leaked expected pricing for the handset across two different storage levels.

There are a whole host of new Android phones lurking right now. That's not entirely surprising – with Mobile World Congress (MWC) right around the corner, we're expecting to see big new handsets from a lot of brands.

But right now, no handset is generating more buzz than the Nothing Phone (2a). The even more affordable offspring of the affordable phone brand led by Carl Pei, the Phone (2a) looks set to be a knockout.

Designs leaked by the man himself confirm a quirky design which breaks the mould slightly, while still retaining that signature Nothing DNA. We've also seen leaked specs, which suggest this handset could pack in top battery life and camera specs.

Now, details of the pricing have leaked. The prices are given in Euros, but that tends to be a closer match for pricing in the UK than the conversions from Asian currencies.

According to Dealabs, a French publication, the base model of the Nothing Phone (2a) will cost €349. That packs in 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and is offered in black and white finish options.

There's also a premium variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. That will cost €399 and also comes in the two colours.

That's an astoundingly good price for the specs on offer. In fact, it really does hark back to the original Nothing Phone (1), which was priced similarly. That handset was revered for its price to performance ratio, and – while the Nothing Phone (2) is still not an expensive device – it's good to see that return.

With the Phone (2a) launch date already set, we don't have long to wait for an official unveiling. The new device will be unveiled on the 5th of March 2024, at an event in India. I can't wait to see what the device looks like in the flesh. And one thing is for sure – at these rumoured prices, it's sure to be a knockout.