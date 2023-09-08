Tecno Phantom V Flip confirmed: here's when the fascinating Samsung Galaxy Z Flip rival will launch

Tecno's unique-looking flip phone is coming very soon

Tecno Phantom V Flip
(Image credit: Alibaba)
Rik Henderson
By Rik Henderson
published

There have been a number of rumours and leaks about Tecno's next foldable phone, but now we have a confirmation that not only is it real, it's coming soon.

The Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G is a direct rival to the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, but with a unique aesthetic – the display on the front cover is round and houses the camera around the outer ring.

Tecno itself has informed T3 that it will host a launch event for the Phantom V Flip in Singapore on Friday 22 September 2023.

Called "Flip in Style", the event will not only debut the company's new flip phone, but a 14-inch laptop, too. We don't know a lot about the Tecno Megabook T1 at present, but will bring you more on that as it is unveiled.

As for the Phantom V Flip, Tecno has revealed that it is part of its "go premium" strategy, but little else for now.

Tecno Phantom V Flip launch

(Image credit: Tecno)

Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G: what we know so far

Previous leaks have suggested that, as well as the interesting porthole-style front display, the phone will come with a MediaTek Dimensity 8050 processor and 8GB of RAM. There is also likely to be 256GB of storage on board.

We don't have exact details on the internal display, but it's claimed to be at least 6.75-inches and feature an FHD+ resolution. The refresh rate will be 144Hz, so it could be good for gaming as well as general use.

The camera lenses dotted around the cover screen have been shown in images posted by a case company on retail site, Alibaba. There seems to be two cameras and a separate sensor, although this is unconfirmed.

The primary camera is reportedly 64-megapixels, but little else can be gleaned from the information we've seen so far.

Tecno has recently shown that it is a company going places, with a rollable phone concept – the Tecno Phantom Ultimate. It has also been lauded with praise over its Phantom V Fold that competes with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 yet comes at a more affordable price.

There is every indication, therefore, that the Phantom V Flip will be more budget friendly than its peers. We'll let you know the exact details as we get them.

CATEGORIES
Phones
Rik Henderson
Rik Henderson
News Editor

Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.

Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.

You’ll often find him playing FIFA Ultimate Team, especially at weekends competing in FUT Champs, and he’s a massive football nut generally. Oh, and he just so happens to have a comic book and action figure collection that no longer fits into his garden office/man cave.

Latest