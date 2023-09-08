Tecno Phantom V Flip confirmed: here's when the fascinating Samsung Galaxy Z Flip rival will launch

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

There have been a number of rumours and leaks about Tecno's next foldable phone, but now we have a confirmation that not only is it real, it's coming soon.

The Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G is a direct rival to the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, but with a unique aesthetic – the display on the front cover is round and houses the camera around the outer ring.

Tecno itself has informed T3 that it will host a launch event for the Phantom V Flip in Singapore on Friday 22 September 2023.

Called "Flip in Style", the event will not only debut the company's new flip phone, but a 14-inch laptop, too. We don't know a lot about the Tecno Megabook T1 at present, but will bring you more on that as it is unveiled.

As for the Phantom V Flip, Tecno has revealed that it is part of its "go premium" strategy, but little else for now.

(Image credit: Tecno)

Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G: what we know so far

Previous leaks have suggested that, as well as the interesting porthole-style front display, the phone will come with a MediaTek Dimensity 8050 processor and 8GB of RAM. There is also likely to be 256GB of storage on board.

We don't have exact details on the internal display, but it's claimed to be at least 6.75-inches and feature an FHD+ resolution. The refresh rate will be 144Hz, so it could be good for gaming as well as general use.

The camera lenses dotted around the cover screen have been shown in images posted by a case company on retail site, Alibaba. There seems to be two cameras and a separate sensor, although this is unconfirmed.

The primary camera is reportedly 64-megapixels, but little else can be gleaned from the information we've seen so far.

Tecno has recently shown that it is a company going places, with a rollable phone concept – the Tecno Phantom Ultimate. It has also been lauded with praise over its Phantom V Fold that competes with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 yet comes at a more affordable price.

There is every indication, therefore, that the Phantom V Flip will be more budget friendly than its peers. We'll let you know the exact details as we get them.