Here's more on the unique flip phone that could take Samsung's crown

A few weeks ago, we posted an alleged image of the Tecno Phantom V Flip – a purported flip phone with an interesting feature that strikes it apart.

Set to rival the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, the Phantom V Flip seemingly sports a porthole-style cover screen that's quite unlike anything else on the market.

Now a few more pictures of the device have emerged, this time posted on Alibaba by an "official" case manufacturer. They show the rumoured handset inside a "genuine kevlar" cover, and look pretty convincing.

It'd certainly be strange for the company to sell the cases only for the handset never to launch.

So, while Tecno it yet to announce it, the foldable phone is surely on the imminent horizon.

Other evidence that points to a forthcoming launch includes a specifications dump spotted on the Google Play Console a couple of weeks ago.

It claims that the device will likely run on the MediaTek Dimensity 8050 processor and carry 8GB of RAM. There will be 256GB of internal storage, it is said.

The internal display will be between 6.75- and 6.9-inches and sport a FHD+ resolution. It'll apparently come with a 144Hz refresh rate.

A primary camera could be 64-megapixels, if reports are to be believed. There will be Android 13 on-board and the whole device will be powered by a 4,000mAh battery that supports 66W charging.

Tecno has also recently released video of another flexible OLED device, although this one isn't likely to be announced as a consumer model yet.

The Tecno Phantom Ultimate has a rollable display, so can transform a 6.55-inch phone into a 7.11-inch tablet at the touch of a button. You do not have to open it, the screen unfurls from the side.

It's pretty neat and is further proof that the relatively unknown Chinese brand is growing in stature.

As for the Phantom V Flip, we hope it follows suit with the company's Phantom V Fold when it comes to pricing. That Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 rival is around $700 cheaper, so the new flip alternative could be one of the most affordable on the market.