This rollable phone could be worth ignoring iPhone 15 and Pixel 8 for

The Tecno Phantom Ultimate rolls out from standard phone size to 7.11-inches

Tecno Phantom Ultimate
(Image credit: Tecno)
Rik Henderson
By Rik Henderson
published

Tecno might be a relatively unknown smartphone brand to many, but it's always one to catch the eye when it comes to innovation and affordability.

Its Tecno Phantom V Fold foldable phone has some great specifications and was critically well received on its release earlier this year.

There are also come great, leaked images of the Phantom V Flip that have emerged in recent times, which suggest the company is trying something new to compete with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Motorola Razr 40 Ultra.

However, its latest announcement could be the phone that firmly puts the brand on the map – if it ever gets released that is.

Just a concept for now, the Tecno Phantom Ultimate is a rollable phone that starts out as a 6.55-inch device but unfurls into a 7.11-inch tablet with a 2296 x 1596 pixel resolution without needing to be opened. All you have to do is tap a button and the phone extends.

Tecno released a video showing it in action (via 91Mobiles). It has a smooth motion and seems to be premium in both original and expanded states.

As well as the rollable AMOLED display, the Phantom Ultimate also sports a mini "always-on" panel on the rear. We're not entirely sure why considering the phone doesn't need to be folded so you could just glance at the main display for notifications, time, etc, but it looks good in the video, we guess.

Tecno Phantom Ultimate

(Image credit: Tecno)

Of course, rollable phones aren't completely new – LG and Samsung have shown similar concepts over the years and we tried the Motorola Rizr during Mobile World Congress in March this year. That's a little different in that it rolls upwards rather than out to the side, but the idea is the same.

The big question now is when Tecno might make its innovative handset available? Sadly, it's just a concept at present with no indication of a commercial launch. However, we can't help but feel that something is in the pipeline when it comes to this form factor. And we wouldn't be surprised if the first to market isn't a smaller, lesser-known brand like Tecno.

CATEGORIES
Phones
Rik Henderson
Rik Henderson
News Editor

Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.

Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.

You’ll often find him playing FIFA Ultimate Team, especially at weekends competing in FUT Champs, and he’s a massive football nut generally. Oh, and he just so happens to have a comic book and action figure collection that no longer fits into his garden office/man cave.

Latest