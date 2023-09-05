This rollable phone could be worth ignoring iPhone 15 and Pixel 8 for

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Tecno might be a relatively unknown smartphone brand to many, but it's always one to catch the eye when it comes to innovation and affordability.

Its Tecno Phantom V Fold foldable phone has some great specifications and was critically well received on its release earlier this year.

There are also come great, leaked images of the Phantom V Flip that have emerged in recent times, which suggest the company is trying something new to compete with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Motorola Razr 40 Ultra.

However, its latest announcement could be the phone that firmly puts the brand on the map – if it ever gets released that is.

Just a concept for now, the Tecno Phantom Ultimate is a rollable phone that starts out as a 6.55-inch device but unfurls into a 7.11-inch tablet with a 2296 x 1596 pixel resolution without needing to be opened. All you have to do is tap a button and the phone extends.

Tecno released a video showing it in action (via 91Mobiles). It has a smooth motion and seems to be premium in both original and expanded states.

As well as the rollable AMOLED display, the Phantom Ultimate also sports a mini "always-on" panel on the rear. We're not entirely sure why considering the phone doesn't need to be folded so you could just glance at the main display for notifications, time, etc, but it looks good in the video, we guess.

(Image credit: Tecno)

Of course, rollable phones aren't completely new – LG and Samsung have shown similar concepts over the years and we tried the Motorola Rizr during Mobile World Congress in March this year. That's a little different in that it rolls upwards rather than out to the side, but the idea is the same.

The big question now is when Tecno might make its innovative handset available? Sadly, it's just a concept at present with no indication of a commercial launch. However, we can't help but feel that something is in the pipeline when it comes to this form factor. And we wouldn't be surprised if the first to market isn't a smaller, lesser-known brand like Tecno.