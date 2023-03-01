I tried Motorola's Rizr rollable phone – and it blew my mind

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Coming to Mobile World Congress, the largest mobile show in Europe, is always a pleasure for me, as it's a given that some of the best phones of the year will be on show. It's especially exciting when the show reveals total gems like the Motorola Rizr - the company's rollable phone proof of concept.

Okay, so Motorola isn't officially calling this rollable the Rizr, but that is exactly what's written on the device - and I think it's a fun play on the Motorola Razr flip phone's name, irrelevant of whether it means much or not.

More #MWC2023 magic from @MotorolaUS.This is the 'Rizr' rollable concept and it's mind-blowingly accomplished! 🤯#motorolaRIZR pic.twitter.com/7L0vNNLJRXFebruary 28, 2023 See more

I actually knew about this Motorola rollable since summer 2022, when I saw visualisations of it at the company's headquarters in Chicago. However, the papers I signed meant no disclosure about it... until now. So to actually see and handle the handset at MWC 2023 really blew my mind.

Despite being a concept device, the Rizr is fully realised. The device's screen is 5-inch as standard, but a double-tap of the power button makes it extend upwards to a larger 6.5-inch scale (as you can see in my Twitter video above). It does it so smoothly it seems effortless - and it doesn't mess up what's showing on screen, which was a pleasant surprise.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe) (Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe) (Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe) (Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

Because the display is rollable, Motorola has implemented it in a wrap-around way, so what's not shown on the main display is visible on the device's rear. Because it's OLED, however, that portion can be deactivated, thus black, or treated as a second display despite being part of the same single panel.

That brings up some clever software possibilities: I've been using a lot of the best foldable phones lately, in particular flip phones, and their presence of a small front display (or cover screen) is accomplished better in this rollable concept format in my opinion, simply because it's a more responsive panel - something the Oppo Find N Flip could learn from, for example.

That's what makes the Motorola Rizr a genuinely viable idea, despite only being a proof of concept at this stage. But prove it very much does - it's blown my mind and I want one already. So here's to 2024, the future of phone tech, and the very real possibility of rollables becoming real products.