Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 could be slimmer but at a cost

A major design change is tipped for Samsung's next flagship foldable

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
(Image credit: Samsung / Future)
Rik Henderson
By Rik Henderson
published
Quick Summary

An online tipster has spilled the beans on a number of key specs and features for Samsung's next flagship foldable phone.

He claims that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 will be thinner and will a straighter-edged design, but will once again not have an S Pen slot.

As is now traditional, Samsung will more than likely unveil its latest foldable phones in late summer and that means the leaks are coming thick and fast. However, some might not appreciate the latest.

It is claimed that while the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 will be thinner than its predecessor, it'll come at a cost – a much-requested S Pen slot will once again be missing.

Online leaker Chun Bhai posted a series of details gleaned from his sources on X (formerly Twitter). He claims that the company's next flagship foldable will be a little wider and sport the same sort of squared-off edges as the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. However, unlike that recently released handset, it'll have no S Pen slot.

See more

If true, that'll come as a disappointment to many who have pined for a dedicated slot for the stylus. But, it seems that, as with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 (and former generations), S Pen users will have to purchase a dedicated case to store it.

Still, the leak does yield some more positive news too – there could be a titanium version of the Fold 6 on the cards. And, there will be a bigger battery (4,600mAh over the 4,235mAh in the Fold 5).

Certainly, Samsung will know it has to go some to continue its run as providing the best foldable phones. There is new competition arriving regularly now, including the very impressive OnePlus Open and a forthcoming, redesigned Google Pixel Fold 2

We'll likely see even more launched during Mobile World Congress in Barcelona next week, so the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 will have to have as many top-notch features as possible.

It'll surely have Samsung Galaxy AI on board though, which others might struggle to match (save for Google, perhaps). And, there'll be the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 too, as an alternative.

Plus, for the first time, the manufacturer is tipped to introduce a cheaper foldable phone at the next Unpacked too. So maybe it's not sweating over the competition that much.

Topics
Samsung
CATEGORIES
Phones
Rik Henderson
Rik Henderson
News Editor

Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.

Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸