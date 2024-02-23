Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 could be slimmer but at a cost

Quick Summary An online tipster has spilled the beans on a number of key specs and features for Samsung's next flagship foldable phone. He claims that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 will be thinner and will a straighter-edged design, but will once again not have an S Pen slot.

As is now traditional, Samsung will more than likely unveil its latest foldable phones in late summer and that means the leaks are coming thick and fast. However, some might not appreciate the latest.

It is claimed that while the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 will be thinner than its predecessor, it'll come at a cost – a much-requested S Pen slot will once again be missing.

Online leaker Chun Bhai posted a series of details gleaned from his sources on X (formerly Twitter). He claims that the company's next flagship foldable will be a little wider and sport the same sort of squared-off edges as the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. However, unlike that recently released handset, it'll have no S Pen slot.

Galaxy Z Fold6 rumour from my sources No S Pen slotLittle wider, more of S24 Ultra style sharp edgesSnap 8 Gen 34600 mAh3 camsImproved udcTitanium buildMuch thinner and lighter (11mm when folded)3 colour optionsFebruary 21, 2024 See more

If true, that'll come as a disappointment to many who have pined for a dedicated slot for the stylus. But, it seems that, as with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 (and former generations), S Pen users will have to purchase a dedicated case to store it.

Still, the leak does yield some more positive news too – there could be a titanium version of the Fold 6 on the cards. And, there will be a bigger battery (4,600mAh over the 4,235mAh in the Fold 5).

Certainly, Samsung will know it has to go some to continue its run as providing the best foldable phones. There is new competition arriving regularly now, including the very impressive OnePlus Open and a forthcoming, redesigned Google Pixel Fold 2.

We'll likely see even more launched during Mobile World Congress in Barcelona next week, so the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 will have to have as many top-notch features as possible.

It'll surely have Samsung Galaxy AI on board though, which others might struggle to match (save for Google, perhaps). And, there'll be the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 too, as an alternative.

Plus, for the first time, the manufacturer is tipped to introduce a cheaper foldable phone at the next Unpacked too. So maybe it's not sweating over the competition that much.