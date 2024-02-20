OnePlus Watch 2 isn't just an upgrade, it's a whole new direction

Quick Summary OnePlus has confirmed its new smartwatch, with a few details and pics released ahead of the official launch at Mobile World Congress next week. The OnePlus Watch 2 is rebuilt from the ground up and features "best-ever battery life".

OnePlus has finally officially revealed its latest smartwatch – something that has been doing the rumour rounds for a while.

The OnePlus Watch 2 will formally launch during Mobile World Congress next week, but as is traditional for the firm, it has sent T3 some details and a couple of images.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

OnePlus claims its new watch isn't just a new product, it's a "bold resurgence". It reveals that it will have the "best-ever battery life", which will last "up to 100-hours" between charges when set to Smart Mode.

It also features a design rethink in comparison with the original OnePlus Watch, which we actually didn't mind that much. It wasn't quite one of the best smartwatches out there, but was (and still is) stylish and functional.

It was only really let down by the custom system software. which meant it was limited when it came to app support. But considering it cost £149 at launch, that was forgiven.

The OnePlus Watch 2 on the other hand is said to be coming with Google's Wear OS, making it far more compatible. And while the manufacturer is yet to confirm that, it certainly fits the "resurgence" narrative.

"After a three-year hiatus and a reflective pause following the OnePlus Watch 1, the Watch 2 re-emerged, and we are more confident than ever about this product.

"This confidence is not unfounded, it's built on a foundation of substantial advancements in our technological ecosystem and capabilities. Watch 2 indicates our determination to transform from 'Flagship Killer' to 'Ecosystem builder'.

"It will provide you with experience that's not just improved, but transformed," said the COO and president of OnePlus, Kinder Liu.

We'll find out if there's weight behind those words come Monday 26 February 2024 when the OnePlus Watch 2 is officially launched.