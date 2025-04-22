Motorola's new flip phone fully revealed in stunning pics and specs leak

Quick Summary Another huge leak has shown off the stunning Motorola Razr 60 Ultra and detailed its specs. Coming from Evleaks on X, it shows everything you need to know about the forthcoming foldable, including in all colours and the spec sheet.

There have already been a number of leaks surrounding Motorola's next flip phone, expected to be called the Razr 60 Ultra in the UK. We've seen several specs appear for the device, along with a number of images. It leaves very little left to be revealed.

Motorola has confirmed its Razr line up will launch on 24 April, but if you thought the early reveals were done until then, think again.

Online leaker Evan Blass, who goes by the name @evleaks on X, has posted a number of new images of the Razr 60 Ultra, along with a number of additional specs.

(Image credit: EvLeaks)

What will the Moto Razr 60 Ultra offer?

Based on the images and specs shown, the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra will have a 7-inch internal display along with a 4-inch external screen, as we had previously heard.

The main display is expected to have a 2,992 x 1,224 pixel resolution, while the one on the outside is said to be 1,272 x 1,080 resolution.

It's due to run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite platform, supported by 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, and Android 15 will reportedly run the show.

According to the leaked specs however, it looks like there may only be three years of updates, which is well below the norm these days, with Google offering seven and Samsung not far behind.

(Image credit: @evleaks)

The design of the 2024 Razr looks very similar to the previous model, though the leak suggests there may be dust resistance this time around, which would be an upgrade.

In terms of camera offering, there is said to be a 50-megapixel main camera and 50-megapixel selfie camera, while the battery is claimed to be 4,700mAh.

For now, nothing is confirmed by Motorola other than the launch date, but with that date just days away, it's not too long before we see how many of these leaks are accurate, and whether this will be the flip phone to beat.