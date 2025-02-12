Motorola Razr 60 Ultra leaks – will kick off the flip phone wars for 2025
And set a very high standard too it seems
Quick Summary
An image leak has appeared online, showing the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra in all its glory.
It doesn't detail specs or a release date, but does suggest the flip phone will arrive "very, very soon".
We've already seen the first folding phone of this year after Oppo revealed the Find N5 that is set to launch on 20 February. But the Oppo Find N5 folds vertically, putting it in competition with the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6. When it comes to flip phones, the medal for the first of 2025 is still up for grabs, and it looks like Motorola could be first in the queue.
A leaked image has appeared on Android Headlines claiming to show the Motorola Razr Plus 2025, or what is expected to be called the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra outside of the US. The device is said to use the codename Orion and the report claims it will be "launching very, very soon".
The Razr 2024 series, which included the Razr 50 Ultra, arrived in June 2024, though previous rumours have already suggested the successor could launch sooner. The report on Android Headlines doesn't offer a definitive date or reveal any of the specs however, so there is still some guesswork happening here.
What can we expect from the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra?
The images show the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra in a dark green with what appears to be a faux leather finish on the rear – something Motorola has opted for in the past. There are two cameras on the rear, but again, there are no details as to what sensors will be on offer here so it's not known if it will be the same as the Razr 50 Ultra or a different combination.
The cover screen appears to be nice and big, as it was on the Razr 50 Ultra, and it is expected that you will be able to run any Android app on that display – something you can't do on some other flip phones. Under the hood, it is claimed to be the Snapdragon 8 Elite running the show, but it's not clear what version of that platform we will see.
The Oppo Find N5 has a 7-core version of the Snapdragon 8 Elite, while Samsung's Galaxy S25 series also has a customised version of it. The report on Android Headlines suggests there will be 12GB of RAM however, along with 256GB of storage and a 4,000mAh battery.
Nothing is officially confirmed for now, but if the images of the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra are legit, it's looking like a lovely flip phone again, and one that will set a high standard for upcoming launches this year.
