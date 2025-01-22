Buy a Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra now and get a massive free upgrade

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is an absolute powerhouse handset – as revealed at Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event in San Jose, where T3 was on the ground covering the event live.
Packed with a top-spec Snapdragon processor and a 200MP main camera, plus all-new 50MP wide-angle camera upgrade and improved macro mode, the phone already looks like it'll earn its place among the best Android phones of 2025.
The device isn't on sale just yet, however, but you can pre-order the handset from plenty of sources – but it's direct with Samsung where some special magic happens. If you pre-order ahead of 6 February, i.e. the day before it goes on sale, then you'll benefit from a double the storage upgrade – for 'free'.
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 512GB: was £1,349, now £1,249 at Samsung
Save £100 on the brand new Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra when you pre-order – with 512GB storage for the price of 256GB. That's a solid saving – or even more if you go up a notch and bag the 1TB model instead.
That means you can pre-order a Galaxy S25 Ultra at £1,249 instead of £1,349 for the 512GB version. Or pay £1,349 and receive the 1TB instead. Plus you can select from some of the special colourways only available from Samsung – just a shame there's no Coral Red, as per the base S25 model.
Samsung has been pretty thorough with its S25 pre-order deals – having already announced a special 5% off the first £500, meaning a £50 discount too. That promotion is in concert with this pre-order bonus, so you can double down and make good on both. Watch the Unpacked live stream and you'll receive a code to use for pre-order, also gaining you a pair of Buds 2 earbuds at no extra cost.
I'm most excited about the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra – and you can read my first impressions review here – as the subtle new design, AI features, and more advanced processing and cooling should see it excel in all areas. Building from the already amazing S24 Ultra was always going to be tricky – but the S25 looks to have it in its sighs. And without a year-on-year price increase, plus these pre-order incentives, this ought to be a great two-year upgrade handset.
Mike is T3's Tech Editor. He's been writing about consumer technology for 15 years and his beat covers phones – of which he's seen hundreds of handsets over the years – laptops, gaming, TV & audio, and more. There's little consumer tech he's not had a hand at trying, and with extensive commissioning and editing experience, he knows the industry inside out. As the former Reviews Editor at Pocket-lint for 10 years where he furthered his knowledge and expertise, whilst writing about literally thousands of products, he's also provided work for publications such as Wired, The Guardian, Metro, and more.
