There's an amazing money-off deal on Samsung Galaxy S25 already

Quick Summary
Samsung is offering a £50 / $50 voucher to users who reserve or register their interest in one of the "next Galaxy" phones.
The devices will launch on 22 January and the voucher can be redeemed against a pre-order or purchase.
It's not exactly a big secret that Samsung will unveil its latest family of flagship Android phones next week, during the first Galaxy Unpacked event of the year.
And while it's not been officially confirmed, we're pretty certain that we'll get to see the Samsung Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+ and Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.
T3 will be reporting live from the event on Wednesday 22 January 2025, bringing you all the latest as it happens, but did you know you can also register your interest in the new handsets already – and get a big money-off incentive in the process.
Samsung is offering a £50 / $50 voucher for customers who pre-register their interest in the "next Galaxy", which can then be used against the purchase of the phone.
All you have to do is head to the official Samsung website in the UK and hit the "register now" button, or visit the reservation page in the US . They will each ask you to fill in your details and you'll receive the voucher by email on launch day, whether you actually go ahead and buy the device or not.
The offer is only available until midnight on Tuesday 21 January and is limited to customers over the age of 16.
The Samsung Galaxy S25 family have certainly appeared in plenty of rumours and leaks in recent times, including the release of alleged marketing images. Trusted leaker Evan Blass – AKA evleaks – posted a trio of renders on his newsletter that's exclusive to subscribers to his Substack.
They show three great-looking handsets, with the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra the one that exhibits the most design tweaks. That includes more rounded corners than its predecessor.
We'll find out more next Wednesday when the Galaxy Unpacked event gets underway.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
