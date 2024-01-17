Pre-order a Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and get double storage for free

If you find yourself struggling to make space for your favourite songs, photos or TV shows on your phone, then you might have been thinking about an upgrade. Well, call Samsung psychic because the Samsung Galaxy S24 range is just around the corner and the company is offering the same killer pre-order upgrade it did last year.

Samsung has promised to double your phone's storage for free if you pre-order from its website. That means for example if you want to order the 256GB S24 Ultra for £1249, you'll actually be able to get the 512GB model for the same price (it would usually be £1349). Likewise, if you were eyeing up the 512GB model, you could get the 1TB version for the same price. Pretty handy, especially if like me your phone is home to thousands of songs downloaded from Spotify.

That's not the only offer for a brand new S24 Ultra either. Purchasing through the Samsung website is also the only way to get the exclusive colours. If you trade in an old phone Samsung will provide a chunky discount (depending on the model) plus, if you download the Samsung app and use the code APP5 to get a £50 saving on your first order over £500. Don't say we don't look out for you.

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

But is it worth a pre-order? Well the S24 Ultra is undoubtedly one of the best Android phones out there. The 200MP camera is superb and it has also received a new flat display and titanium edges to create a real looker of a device. Plus, Samsung has jammed it full of neat AI tricks.

Samsung's flagship also seems to be a long-term investment with the company promising 7 years of system updates for S24 Ultra owners. That would take us all the way to 2031, and who knows what we'll be doing by then!