Samsung's foldable phone lineup could get very interesting this year

Quick Summary Samsung is tipped to launch four foldable devices in 2025, up from two in previous years. This includes a more affordable Flip FE device and a triple-folding phone with 10-inch display.

We’re now accustomed to Samsung’s cadence of launching two foldable phones a year with the next generation Galaxy Fold and Flip devices firmly part of the annual cycle – but in 2025 things could change in a big way.

Samsung already dominates our best foldable phones roundup thanks to many years of refinement and upgrades to its flexible series, and this year it may double down on its efforts to stay ahead of the crowd.

According to Korean publication The Elec, the manufacturer is readying four foldable devices, doubling its efforts to continue its strong showing in the foldable market.

The report claims the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 will arrive as expected, alongside a Z Flip FE and a triple-folding phone.

The most eye-catching of the quartet is the tri-fold device, which is apparently set for launch during Q3 of this year (Jul-Sep). However, it will only be available in limited quantities, it's said.

Previous Samsung tri-fold rumors suggested the run would be limited to 300,000 units, but this latest report is a little more ambitious – it says that 2,000,000 units will be made. That’s better news for anyone hoping to get their hands on what will no-doubt be an extremely expensive device – but two million is still way below the flagship S series production numbers.

Specs for this device are thin on the ground, yet rumours suggest the tri-fold phone will unfurl from a smartphone size to a tablet-sized 9.9 to 10-inch display, significantly larger than the 7.6-inch foldable display of the current Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It’s also unclear whether the triple-folding Samsung phone will be available in all major markets, as the Huawei Mate XT tri-fold device is currently only available in China.

Finally, a cheaper foldable

The mention of a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE (the FE stands for Fan Edition) is another interesting inclusion, as this suggests a more affordable version of the firm’s flagship flip phone is on cards.

Foldable prices have remained high since the Galaxy Z Fold 2 hit the market in 2019, but the introduction of a FE model this year would be the first sign of Samsung looking to bring down the costs of these futuristic devices, making them accessible to more people.

And drumming up interest from a wider audience is certainly needed. Samsung is coming under increasing competition in the foldable market, with the super-slim Honor Magic V3 turning heads towards the end of 2024, and the much-touted Oppo Find N5 (aka OnePlus Open 2) tipped to be even thinner when it arrives in February.

Add to that the continued efforts from Motorola to produce Galaxy Flip-rivalling foldables, and the significant refinement we saw from Google between its original Pixel Fold and second-generation Pixel 9 Pro Fold – and it’s no wonder Samsung is looking to strengthen its line-up.

Via 91Mobiles