The Samsung Galaxy S25, S25+ and Galaxy S25 Ultra are official and they are each available to pre-order right now.
With shipping and availability set for Friday 7 February 2025, you can not only ensure you get your new Android phone on day one, you can even snag yourself a pre-order deal.
Networks and Samsung itself are offering different prices and bonuses to entice you to order one of the handsets from them, so here are the best deals we've found so far for each of the devices.
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra pre-order deals
Fancy the flagship model? Several retailers are offering the device with some great incentives if you pre-order now. Most of the deals run out a midnight the day before launch, so make sure you place your order by the end of Thursday 6 February.
Order the Samsung Galaxy S25 SIM-free from Samsung itself and you can double your storage for the same price. So pay for the 256GB version, starting at £1,249 and you get the 512GB at no extra cost – a saving of £100.
As with Samsung itself, Sky Mobile is offering a storage boost whereby you get double the space for the same price – so the 512GB version will cost the same as the 256GB. Its deals start at £48 per month for the handset, plus £6 per month for 3GB of data, so you can get the Ultra from a total of just £52 per month.
O2 is offering the 512GB Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra from £45.39 per month with just £30 as an upfront fee. That's on a 48-month contract and includes a whopping 30GB of monthly data. You can also snag yourself a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro for just £20 extra when purchased with the phone.
For just £51 per month, you can get the 512GB model of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra from Vodafone with 50GB of monthly data. You'll also need to pay £40 upfront, but the phone is on a 36-month contract with the data plan on 24-months.
One of the cheapest deals is from Three. The network is offering unlimited data, calls and texts, plus the 512GB version of the Galaxy S25 for just £41 per month and an upfront cost of £50.
EE offers a mammoth 125GB of data running at a maximum of 100Mbps as part of its Essentials plan, and if you opt to pay £30 upfront, you can get the whole lot for £72.67 per month. The plan is on a 24-month contract, while the phone is repaid in 36-months.
Samsung Galaxy S25 pre-order deals
The standard Samsung Galaxy S25 also has some great pre-order deals. Here are the best.
As with the Ultra, you can get the standard Samsung Galaxy S25 with double the storage for the same price. So the 256GB version will cost you the same as the 128GB model – a saving of £60.
Sky Mobile has the Samsung Galaxy S25 from £36 per month for the 256GB version, which is the price of the 128GB model (£30) but with storage doubled, plus 3GB of data for £6 per month. And you get a free pair of Galaxy Buds 3 Pro thrown in for good measure.
O2's Samsung Galaxy S25 deal doubles the data, much like other providers, but includes 30GB of monthly data for just £36.01 per month on a 48-month device plan. You just need to pay £30 upfront too. You can also redeem six months of Disney+ on top.
Order the Samsung Galaxy S25 from Vodafone and you can get 50GB of monthly data and the 256GB model from just £38 per month. There's a £30 upfront payment, while the phone is on a 36-month plan, with the tariff on a 24-month contract.
Much like its Ultra deal, Three is offering unlimited data, calls and texts and the Samsung Galaxy S25 for just £35 per month. There's a £30 upfront cost, while you get double the storage for the same price.
You can get the Samsung Galaxy S25 in multiple colours from EE, from £48.46 per month for the 256GB model. That includes 125GB of monthly data allowance and the option to gift your unused data to family and friends.
Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus pre-order deals
If you're looking to beef up your screen size but don't need the extra power of the Ultra model. the Samsung Galaxy S25+ could be the one of your. Here are the deals we've found.
The same double the storage pre-order deal is available for the Samsung Galaxy S25+. That means you can get the 512GB version for the price of the 256GB model and save yourself £100.
As with the Galaxy S25 and S25 Ultra, Sky Mobile is offering double the storage when you pre-order the S25+, so you can get the 512GB version from £44 per month – £38 for the phone, £6 for 3GB of data. And you get the free earbuds too.
O2's Samsung Galaxy S25+ deal sees the phone get double the storage once more, plus 30GB of monthly data for just £56.91 per month. That's on a monthly rolling airtime plan, with a 36-month contract for the device itself. The upfront fee is just £30.
Vodafone offers 50GB of monthly data and the Samsung Galaxy S25+ for just £44 per month and a £30 upfront fee. The airtime plan is secured for 24-months, while the phone is on a 36-month contract.
The only network to offer unlimited data, calls and texts at this price, Three has the same double storage incentive and charges just £37.75 per month for the phone and price plan combined. You need to pay a minimum of £40 upfront for the handset.
EE's Samsung Galaxy S25+ deal asks for a £30 upfront fee and then costs from £64.96 per month for 125GB of data. The price plan is on a 24-month contract, however, which means you can always opt for a cheaper plan at a later date. You can also add a Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 from £5 per month more.
We will continue to scour the UK networks and sites for other pre-order deals leading up to launch day, so come back often.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
-
Extra Samsung Galaxy S25 marketing leak shows new features before launch
Is there anything left to learn?
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
Samsung's foldable phone lineup could get very interesting this year
We may see four new Samsung foldables in 2025, including a tri-fold device
By John McCann Published
-
Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim might not be US-bound, but there's good news for Brits
Could be teased during Galaxy Unpacked tomorrow
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Google Chrome and Android getting a ground-breaking free audio upgrade
Google's rival to Dolby Atmos and Apple Spatial Audio is coming to mobile platforms too
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
How to watch Galaxy Unpacked 2025 and what to expect during the Samsung Galaxy S25 launch
Samsung's first major launch event of the year takes place today – here's how to watch it all live
By Rik Henderson Last updated
-
Samsung Galaxy S25: every leak, rumour and spec we've heard before the launch event
This is everything we've heard about the new handsets
By Sam Cross Published
-
The biggest Samsung Galaxy S25 leak yet reveals specs, Galaxy AI features and a lot more
There are going to be some big changes with the new Samsung phones
By Sam Cross Published
-
One Samsung Galaxy S25 model will be missing from Galaxy Unpacked next week
Though we might still get a teaser
By Britta O'Boyle Published