Samsung Galaxy S25 lineup fully revealed in press images leak – best look at the Ultra and standard models yet

Quick Summary
A trio of what seem to be press or marketing images of the forthcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 family of phones have leaked.
They show each of the handsets front and back, leaving little else to the imagination.
Samsung will officially unveil its 2025 flagship Android phones on Wednesday 22 January during the first Galaxy Unpacked event of the year, and considering the rate of leaks and rumours that have flown about over the last couple of months, there'll be very few surprises.
That includes the look of each of the handsets, because as well as numerous "hands-on" and prototype leaks, we now have purportedly marketing renders of the main members of the forthcoming family – the Samsung Galaxy S25, Samsung Galaxy S25+ and Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.
Evan Blass (AKA @evleaks) has proved to be trusted source when it comes to getting his hands on official Samsung images, so the latest leaked batch are almost certainly genuine.
He posted the pics on his newsletter (via 9to5Google) which you can subscribe to via Substack, and they give us the best look yet at each of the devices.
The standard S25 and S25+ models are similar to their 2024 equivalents – although possibly a touch slimmer. They have nice rounded corners and flat edges once more, with a single hole-punch camera at the top of the front display.
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra gets arguably the biggest design tweaks, swapping the sharp corners of the Galaxy S24 Ultra for a rounder feel. It still seems premium and different to the others though, and is likely to be Titanium-wrapped again.
Thankfully, we don't have too long to wait until we see the real deal – just over a week. T3 will be at Galaxy Unpacked ourselves, and will report back live on all the exciting announcements. Who knows, we might even get to see the elusive Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim.
Whatever happens, it's likely the S25 family will give the current best phones a run for their money.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
