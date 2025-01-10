The fourth, mystery Samsung Galaxy S25 might have been found online

Quick Summary A benchmark result has surfaced for a phone thought to be the Galaxy S25 Slim. The handset has been rumoured for some time, with speculation that it could launch at Galaxy Unpacked alongside the rest of the S25 family.

Samsung could be planning a major upheaval of its smartphone line – and it might happen this year. Rumours about a slim version of the Galaxy S25 have been circulating for some time and now this phone has reportedly popped-up online.

We know that Samsung will be announcing the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus and Galaxy S25 Ultra on 22 January at Galaxy Unpacked. Those phones are expected to update the Galaxy S24 models, vying to be the best phones of 2025, but not changing a huge amount compared to the previous year.

But, if you’re looking for a bigger change, then the Galaxy S25 Slim could deliver it. This phone was first mentioned in late 2024, with a few additional details appearing about the camera, but now – as spotted by 91mobiles – we have a benchmark for the device too.

Details on Geekbench for a phone with the model number SM-S937U have surfaced, suggesting that this is a Snapdragon 8 Elite device. The scores aren’t that great, but that’s often the case with devices that aren’t yet ready for release – which takes us to the next question – when might we see this phone?

Is Samsung about to launch the Galaxy S25 Slim?

It seems unlikely that Samsung will announce the Galaxy S25 Slim at Galaxy Unpacked. The big factor here is how little has leaked about it – we’ve seen entire galleries of the regular Galaxy S25 devices, there’s been no end of detail about those new phones, but very little said about the Galaxy S25 Slim.

When the idea of a slim device first surface, it was suggested that it was being designed to compete with a slimmer iPhone 17. The original idea was that this new phone from Samsung would be launched after the regular Galaxy S25 phones, to test customer appetite for a slimmer device, with the potential to carry that design into the Galaxy S26 if it was well received.

The appearance of four device corners in the teaser for Galaxy Unpacked, however, got people speculating that Samsung is preparing this device. I’m more in favour of the argument that the four corners were only there to make the diamond shape that symbolises AI, though, with Samsung’s real focus being on AI features.

Exactly how Samsung will play it on launch day remains to be seen, but there’s one big problem: teasing the Galaxy S25 Slim alongside regular devices might immediately kill customer appetite for the new phones, which Samsung won’t want to do.

I suspect it’s more likely that Samsung will launch the Galaxy S25 phones as normal, with any slimmer device getting a limited launch – mostly likely in Korea – later in the year.