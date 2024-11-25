Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim getting a camera that’s “stronger than the S25”, claims renowned leaker

Quick Summary A new leak suggests that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim will have a higher spec camera than the standard model. It's being compared to Vivo's 3x 50MP camera setup.

We're expecting to see two slim flagship phones next year: the iPhone 17 Slim, aka the iPhone 17 Air, and the Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim. However, it appears that the two tech giants are going in different directions.

Apple's slim iPhone is expected to sacrifice some of the iPhone's power for extra thinness. While a new leak says Samsung is making its trimmed-down phone more powerful in at least one key area.

The news comes from leaker Ice Universe, who's leaked lots of Samsung news in the past – much of it spot on. In a new post on X they say that the difference between the slim iPhone and Galaxy is that Samsung plans for its camera to be "stronger than S25". He suggests it'll be more like the "Vivo X200 Pro mini".

The difference between Samsung Galaxy Slim and iPhone Slim models is that Samsung wants to make the camera stronger, stronger than S25, and more similar to the idea of vivo X200 Pro mini, not just thin and light.November 23, 2024

What to expect from the Samsung Galaxy S25 slim

If Ice Universe is correct with their comparison, the S25 slim could be packing some serious camera kit: the Vivo they refer to has a triple 50-megapixel setup.

The current Galaxy S24 Ultra, which has the most powerful of Samsung's camera modules, has a 200MP main with 50MP telephoto, 10MP telephoto and 12MP ultrawide. That's expected to get an upgrade, most likely to the two lower megapixel cameras. And it's possible that a new kind of periscope lens might make its way into the Ultra too, although the timing may be too tight for the S25.

Other than the Ultra, though, the rest of the Galaxy S25 range isn't expected to differ dramatically from the current Galaxy S24 in the camera department.

That's a 50MP main, a 10MP zoom and a 12MP wide. If Samsung puts the Ultra's 200MP sensor into the Slim alongside twin 50MPs for the ultra-wide and telephoto cameras, that would be a major upgrade – although it's likely to come with a more premium price tag too.